Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Landmark moment: How new Warriors’ NRLW partnership is expected to transform women’s league in New Zealand

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Warriors NRLW players attend a blessing ceremony for the team's headquarters at Go Media Stadium in Auckland. A new three-year commercial deal is set to transform women's rugby league in New Zealand. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

Warriors NRLW players attend a blessing ceremony for the team's headquarters at Go Media Stadium in Auckland. A new three-year commercial deal is set to transform women's rugby league in New Zealand. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

The Warriors have secured a groundbreaking new commercial deal, which they hope will transform women’s rugby league in this country.

The Auckland club has agreed a three-year partnership with major retailer Harvey Norman, principally focused on developing future generations of talent and providing pathways in the sport.

The agreement

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport