Warriors NRLW players attend a blessing ceremony for the team's headquarters at Go Media Stadium in Auckland. A new three-year commercial deal is set to transform women's rugby league in New Zealand. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport
The Warriors have secured a groundbreaking new commercial deal, which they hope will transform women’s rugby league in this country.
The Auckland club has agreed a three-year partnership with major retailer Harvey Norman, principally focused on developing future generations of talent and providing pathways in the sport.
The agreementcould be seen as a turning point. In terms of pure numbers, it’s believed to be one of the biggest financial commitments among existing sponsors at the club, only behind the likes of One New Zealand, Sky Sport, Autex and Dynasty Sport.
The blueprint for the initiative involves development academies and camps run in regional locations across the country, which could involve a total of 250-300 young players. Given the fragmented pathways for the women’s game, especially outside the Auckland isthmus, it is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the sport.
It’s also understood to be one of the bigger sponsorships involved with female sport in the country, alongside the likes of ANZ (netball and cricket), ASB (tennis) and Ford (Football Ferns), while the Black Ferns also have several standalone partners.
The involvement of Harvey Norman is no coincidence. Chief executive Katie Page has been a strong voice for empowering women in sport for decades and backed up those words with an array of sponsorships across numerous sports. League has been a key focus for the business and Harvey Norman was a founding partner of the NRLW and Women’s State of Origin, along with the naming rights of the Jillaroos since 2015.
The breadth of this deal has impressed Warriors officials. One insider said it was “way beyond” a typical commercial agreement, adding that Harvey Norman didn’t need to get involved in this market – given it already has naming rights and visibility across the entire NRLW competition – but chose to. They also pointed out that it was a big footprint in the marketplace from a “major Australasian entity”.
The genesis of the agreement came from a chance encounter with Page, one of Australia’s richest women and wife of the retailer’s co-founder Gerry Harvey, and a couple of Warriors players at a recent NRLW forum in Australia. Players and emerging names from every club were invited to participate in the conference and Page was particularly impressed by the passion expressed by Warriors representatives Harata Butler and Emily Curtain.
“This landmark partnership started that day, in that room,” said Page in a statement. “Together the Warriors players were a powerful voice – Harata, as a passionate advocate for the women’s game in New Zealand, and Emily, who is so proud to have relocated to Auckland to play for the Warriors.
“They wanted to know how they could build the women’s game across New Zealand. They were taking personal responsibility for fan engagement and grassroots participation – it wasn’t about them. It was about the team, the club and the game.
“Their energy and determination were compelling. We know how our grassroots programmes build both the pathways and the talent pool. We are excited to work together to take the powerful influence of the New Zealand Warriors women’s team across the country.”
The partnership was also likely given impetus by new Warriors’ NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths, who has a connection with the retail giant off the back of consecutive NRLW premierships with the Newcastle Knights in 2022 and 2023.
According to a Warriors statement, the partnership will focus on establishing a “purpose-built pathways programme for young girls across New Zealand, along with supporting the NRLW team and club culture”. It added the initiative will focus on “leadership, skills development and mentoring the next generation of Warriors NRLW players to become strong, inspiring leaders”, while Harvey Norman will also be the matchday partner for three NRLW games in Hamilton in August and September.
“This is a trailblazing partnership for our club, for our NRLW side and for women’s rugby league in New Zealand,” said Warrior’s chief executive Cameron George.
Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.