It’s also understood to be one of the bigger sponsorships involved with female sport in the country, alongside the likes of ANZ (netball and cricket), ASB (tennis) and Ford (Football Ferns), while the Black Ferns also have several standalone partners.

Harvey Norman chief executive Katie Page and the company's co-founder and chairman Gerry Harvey. Photo / AAP

The involvement of Harvey Norman is no coincidence. Chief executive Katie Page has been a strong voice for empowering women in sport for decades and backed up those words with an array of sponsorships across numerous sports. League has been a key focus for the business and Harvey Norman was a founding partner of the NRLW and Women’s State of Origin, along with the naming rights of the Jillaroos since 2015.

The breadth of this deal has impressed Warriors officials. One insider said it was “way beyond” a typical commercial agreement, adding that Harvey Norman didn’t need to get involved in this market – given it already has naming rights and visibility across the entire NRLW competition – but chose to. They also pointed out that it was a big footprint in the marketplace from a “major Australasian entity”.

The genesis of the agreement came from a chance encounter with Page, one of Australia’s richest women and wife of the retailer’s co-founder Gerry Harvey, and a couple of Warriors players at a recent NRLW forum in Australia. Players and emerging names from every club were invited to participate in the conference and Page was particularly impressed by the passion expressed by Warriors representatives Harata Butler and Emily Curtain.

“This landmark partnership started that day, in that room,” said Page in a statement. “Together the Warriors players were a powerful voice – Harata, as a passionate advocate for the women’s game in New Zealand, and Emily, who is so proud to have relocated to Auckland to play for the Warriors.

“They wanted to know how they could build the women’s game across New Zealand. They were taking personal responsibility for fan engagement and grassroots participation – it wasn’t about them. It was about the team, the club and the game.

“Their energy and determination were compelling. We know how our grassroots programmes build both the pathways and the talent pool. We are excited to work together to take the powerful influence of the New Zealand Warriors women’s team across the country.”

A blessing ceremony was held for the Warriors NRLW team's headquarters as they prepare to return to the competition this year. Photo / Andrew Cornaga / Photosport

The partnership was also likely given impetus by new Warriors’ NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths, who has a connection with the retail giant off the back of consecutive NRLW premierships with the Newcastle Knights in 2022 and 2023.

According to a Warriors statement, the partnership will focus on establishing a “purpose-built pathways programme for young girls across New Zealand, along with supporting the NRLW team and club culture”. It added the initiative will focus on “leadership, skills development and mentoring the next generation of Warriors NRLW players to become strong, inspiring leaders”, while Harvey Norman will also be the matchday partner for three NRLW games in Hamilton in August and September.

“This is a trailblazing partnership for our club, for our NRLW side and for women’s rugby league in New Zealand,” said Warrior’s chief executive Cameron George.

