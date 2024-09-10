“Apii was a crucial signing for us as she embodies the character of person we want at the Warriors.

“She’s a Warrior and when we met with her, we made it clear that we wanted to bring her home.

“We have been calculated in the players we have targeted, people with the right character.

“It’s important that all have an understanding that there is a natural order of club, team and individual. Furthermore, we will be invested in the community and immerse ourselves in and respect all cultural aspects of New Zealand.”

Nicholls resumed her NRLW career with the Gold Coast Titans in 2022 after the Covid-disrupted 2020 and 2021 seasons, before linking with the Raiders last year.

Across seven appearances this season, she has averaged 120 running metres per game, with four try assists and 24 tackle busts.

“The decision to come home ultimately came down to both footy and family and the support we have back home on and off the field,” said Nicholls.

“My chats with Ron were really positive too and I’m so excited to learn and develop my game under someone who has such a great reputation.

“The Raiders really welcomed me here and I’m forever grateful for this opportunity but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t always want to get home, eventually.

“To pull that [Warriors] jersey on again, it’s going to be special.

“The Warriors is always where I wanted to end up, it’s home. And the opportunity to help grow and guide some of our awesome local talent is something that really excites me.”

