Updated

Warriors NRLW: Kiwi Fern Apii Nicholls announced as first signing ahead of return to competition

Will Toogood
By
Online Sport Editor·nzme·
3 mins to read
Apii Nicholls is the first signing for the Warriors' NRLW side ahead of their return to the competition. Photo / Photosport

Apii Nicholls is the first signing for the Warriors' NRLW side ahead of their return to the competition. Photo / Photosport

The ball is rolling ahead of the Warriorsreturn to the NRLW.

The club have announced the singing of Apii Nicholls as the first addition as two-time premiership-winning coach Ron Griffiths begins to build his squad.

The 14-test Kiwi Fern played in the NRLW’s first two seasons for the Warriors in 2017 and 2018 and is currently playing for the Canberra Raiders in the competition.

Rated as one of the game’s premier fullbacks, Nicholls was named as a finalist for the women’s Golden Boot award last year and was named in the team of the tournament at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Griffiths said the Ōtāhuhu Leopards junior is a player who epitomises what it means to be a Warrior.

“Apii was a crucial signing for us as she embodies the character of person we want at the Warriors.

“She’s a Warrior and when we met with her, we made it clear that we wanted to bring her home.

“We have been calculated in the players we have targeted, people with the right character.

“It’s important that all have an understanding that there is a natural order of club, team and individual. Furthermore, we will be invested in the community and immerse ourselves in and respect all cultural aspects of New Zealand.”

Nicholls resumed her NRLW career with the Gold Coast Titans in 2022 after the Covid-disrupted 2020 and 2021 seasons, before linking with the Raiders last year.

Across seven appearances this season, she has averaged 120 running metres per game, with four try assists and 24 tackle busts.

“The decision to come home ultimately came down to both footy and family and the support we have back home on and off the field,” said Nicholls.

“My chats with Ron were really positive too and I’m so excited to learn and develop my game under someone who has such a great reputation.

“The Raiders really welcomed me here and I’m forever grateful for this opportunity but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t always want to get home, eventually.

“To pull that [Warriors] jersey on again, it’s going to be special.

“The Warriors is always where I wanted to end up, it’s home. And the opportunity to help grow and guide some of our awesome local talent is something that really excites me.”

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.

