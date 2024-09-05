Josh Curran has lifted the lid on his shock exit from the Warriors last year after he was granted an immediate release to join the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
The Warriors permitted the 25-year-old to look for a new home as his contract was unlikely to be extended when his then-current contract finished at the end of the 2024 season. He had a topsy-turvy 2023 season, playing in 23 matches but mostly off the bench – and even spent time in the NSW Cup.
Reports at the time suggested Curran was homesick, but speaking on the Beyond Belmor Podcast, the 25-year-old revealed that wasn’t the full story.
“I was filthy about the year,” Curran said. “We did the season review and that was pretty tough. They said they weren’t going to re-sign me after my deal ran out [in 2024].
“Everyone thinks I left because I was homesick. Yeah, I missed my family, but I’d started my career there and it was good there.