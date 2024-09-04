Advertisement
Warriors bar: Name revealed by club

Shaun Johnson celebrates after the Warriors score the winning try. Cronulla Sharks v One NZ Warriors. NRL Rugby League, PointsBet Stadium, NSW, Australia, Saturday 31st August 2024, Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

The Warriors have announced the name of their new bar as they dip their toes into the hospitality space.

After thousands of fans had submitted entries for a name for the space, Full Time came out as the winner following due consideration from stakeholders.

“It’s a great name and we look forward to everyone having a fantastic experience at Full Time once it opens for business,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“The venue’s refurbishment is well underway now and ticking along nicely and anticipate it being open in time for the spring season.”

The Penrose-based club bought the Holy Hop bar in Kingsland, which they will fully refurnish and refit, with an estimated opening date of August or September 2024. The location was previously the site of the Neighbourhood bar, which was established in 2011, before Holy Hop came into existence eight years later.

As revealed by the Weekend Herald in January, the branded pub is part of a strategy to diversify revenue streams – after the Covid period highlighted their massive reliance on NRL funding – as well as boost their visibility and footprint in the marketplace.

With its prime location near Eden Park, George said the multi-purpose venue will be a hub for One New Zealand Warriors fans and a lively spot on game days, home and away.

“This is an important business venture to create diverse revenue,” he said.

“Options to use our platforms and brand to promote and engage in our own business ventures is a great way to not only generate new revenue but equally as important to engage with the public and fan base.”

George said Full Time will also be available for private functions, offering a versatile space for events.

Further details, including the opening date and booking information will be announced soon.


