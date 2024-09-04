Shaun Johnson celebrates after the Warriors score the winning try. Cronulla Sharks v One NZ Warriors. NRL Rugby League, PointsBet Stadium, NSW, Australia, Saturday 31st August 2024, Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

The Warriors have announced the name of their new bar as they dip their toes into the hospitality space.

After thousands of fans had submitted entries for a name for the space, Full Time came out as the winner following due consideration from stakeholders.

“It’s a great name and we look forward to everyone having a fantastic experience at Full Time once it opens for business,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“The venue’s refurbishment is well underway now and ticking along nicely and anticipate it being open in time for the spring season.”

The Penrose-based club bought the Holy Hop bar in Kingsland, which they will fully refurnish and refit, with an estimated opening date of August or September 2024. The location was previously the site of the Neighbourhood bar, which was established in 2011, before Holy Hop came into existence eight years later.