Now, a partnership between FMG Stadium Waikato and the One New Zealand Warriors has opened the way for three stand-alone matches in Hamilton.

Hamilton City Council Destinations Group general manager Sean Murray said the council was “really rapt” about the announcement.

“Especially after how well the men’s game went on the weekend.”

The Warriors men’s team played the Melbourne Storm on Saturday in a pre-season game, a match that attracted a crowd of 23,344 – a record for a Warriors trial match, the council said.

H3 Group Business Development manager Gary Taylor said last weekend’s match had “lovely family vibes”.

“After a sold-out match against the Tigers in 2023, we managed to lure them back.

“We truly are so excited.

“There is just something about the culture of the Warriors that resonates with the Waikato.”

Warriors fans at the Wests Tigers v NZ Warriors match in 2023. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport.nz

Taylor said the club had approached the council about the NRLW games late last year.

He expected they would attract a wide range of fans to Hamilton, including out-of-towners, but how many remained “to be seen”.

In the announcement, the club said they would “make FMG Stadium Waikato their base” for the last three of their five regular season home games.

When asked if he believed the Hamilton venue could replace Auckland’s Go Media Stadium as the club’s permanent base, Taylor said it was unlikely – however, FMG Stadium would put “the best foot forward” to make some matches in town a regular feature in the local event calendar.

One New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George said the matches would be a “huge opportunity” and came at a time when women’s playing numbers are booming in New Zealand.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

“There’s also tremendous value taking our team to the Waikato region and giving fans a great opportunity to get in behind the players, a number of whom come from the area.”

FMG Stadium Waikato director Ben Slatter said he looked forward to welcoming the Warriors and their fans to Hamilton and the matches were “a testament” to the stadium’s commitment to bringing high-quality sporting events to the city.

One New Zealand Warriors NRLW head coach Ron Griffiths said he believed the NRLW was a “unique product”.

“What we are embarking on is unparalleled in the NRLW. Furthermore, playing in the mighty Waikato is pivotal for our female pathway and player development.”

Griffiths previously coached the Newcastle Knights to back-to-back NRLW premierships in 2022 and 2023 and is head coach of the Indigenous All Stars, who he piloted to wins over the Māori All Stars in 2023 and 2024.

The Warriors signed 22 of its top 24 players so far, with the squad including Black Ferns rugby union superstar Michaela Brake (nee Blyde) and Kiwi Ferns fullback Apii Nicholls.

Before venturing to Hamilton, the Warriors will start their NRLW comeback against the defending premiers the Sydney Roosters on July 6.

