Lani Daniels' win over Bolatito Oluwole was her first bout since December last year. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Lani Daniels' win over Bolatito Oluwole was her first bout since December last year. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

And still.

The two words every reigning champion wants to hear in combat sports, and two words that rang out loud for Lani Daniels in Hamilton last night.

The Kiwi boxer successfully defended her IBF light heavyweight world title against previously undefeated Nigerian Bolatito Oluwole by unanimous decision at Globox Arena.

Daniels was active throughout the bout, mixing up her targets well to attack the body and head of her opponent.

While Oluwole had some strong moments in the fight, landing with power and planting some clean shots on Daniels, the challenger wasn’t able to keep the same sort of pace as her Kiwi adversary.