“The Blackcaps v England Test Series is not just a highlight on the sporting calendar, but also a significant opportunity for Hamilton to shine on the world stage.

“We are ready to welcome cricket fans from near and far and look forward to providing them with an unforgettable experience in our city.”

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said having five days of cricket would be “fantastic” for the city and local businesses were “very much looking forward” to welcoming the English fans known as the Barmy Army.

“We love having major events in the city... The Barmy Army will be in town celebrating and bring such a cool vibe.”

In sporting circles, the Barmy Army is known as the heart and soul of English cricket, bringing passion, humour, and unwavering support wherever England plays. They are also known for their distinctive chants, songs and trumpeters.

The Barmy Army is known for distinctive chants, songs and trumpeters. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Williams said she expects the match to result in some “good positive spending” in the city.

“We expect to see an increase in spending and hospitality, retail and accommodation will feel the benefit.”

Novotel Hamilton general manager Philip Hilton said he was preparing for a surge in visitors.

“We are excited to welcome both domestic and international visitors for this event, which provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best of the Waikato. It’s the perfect way to kick-start what we hope will be a busy holiday period.”

Seddon Park Cricket Stadium in Hamilton. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

Hamilton and Waikato Tourism chief executive Nicola Greenwell added: “Any international event will add vibrance to the region. Hamiltonians will get a high-end test match and while international visitors are here, we will show them what else to see, eat and explore”.

The upcoming test match in December will only be the third time that the Black Caps have played tests against England in Hamilton. The other matches were 2008 and 2019.

Hamilton will also host the Black Caps v Sri Lanka T20 on January 8, and the Black Caps v Pakistan ODI on April 2.

The first cricket test match was held at Seddon Park in 1991 when the Black Caps played Sri Lanka.

Tickets for the Black Caps v England Test Series can be found online at tickets.nzc.nz.

Fans can join NZC’s Cricket Nation database for free and receive a discount on adult tickets.