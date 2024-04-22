Scott Dixon has claimed his 57th victory in the American IndyCar championship, taking the chequered flag at the Long Beach Grand Prix in California. Video / Sky Sport

Shaun Johnson is moving closer to being a Warrior again in 2025.

While there are still discussions and negotiations to play out – as well as the rest of the season – it is looking increasingly likely that the 33-year-old will have at least one more year at his hometown club.

Coach Andrew Webster was unequivocal on Monday when asked if he wanted the veteran to be part of the roster next year.

“One-hundred per cent,” said Webster. “We would love to have Shaun around again. We spoke at the start of the season that we were going to have that conversation, like last year, we were going to have it later in the year.

“He is huge for our team; I love the way he is playing. But it is only early in the season. We have got a good relationship; we will work it out when we can.”

There is no rush – but it isn’t likely to take too long. It’s a bit of a quandary, as the Warriors haven’t budgeted to have Johnson around in 2025 and will require some shuffling of the salary cap, like last season. But it’s hard to imagine a Warriors team without the dominant playmaker and there is no sign yet that his personal standards have slipped, in an encouraging start to the season.

Shaun Johnson celebrates his try against Manly in round six. Photo / Photosport

Webster admitted that the talks won’t be quite the same as early last season because of what has unfolded since.

“The conversation is different because of what he has behind him,” said Webster. “He’s got 12 months of amazing football behind him. We didn’t really know last year, even he would admit that himself, but we are just going to keep playing it by ear and being smart.”

Though Johnson has yet to hit the remarkable heights of 2023, he’s been impressive. He is usually at the centre of the Warriors’ best attacking moments, has kicked and organised with aplomb and continues to contribute well defensively.

Webster said there is improvement to come but praised Johnson’s “huge impact”, especially as he is managing an Achilles niggle, that has affected his preparations each week.

“It’s just very, very sore,” said Webster. “I’m trying to not play it down because I he is being really brave. Shaun’s been incredibly tough and done a great job. He wants to win so bad, he is willing to do whatever it takes, though he doesn’t get the reps he wants to with the team.”

Johnson has had limited training over the last two weeks and also sat out most of Monday’s session, though he is expected to play in Thursday’s Anzac Day clash against the Gold Coast Titans.

For his part, when asked about his future, Johnson said he was “open minded” but hinted that the impending arrival of Kiwis captain and Penrith figurehead James Fisher-Harris would be another carrot to continue.

“It’s certainly something to celebrate and want to play on for,” said Johnson with a smile.

No player wants to go on too long – but Johnson is competing as well as ever – and it would be hard to walk away from what the Warriors are building.

“So much goes into making a decision whether you play on, especially at the tender age of [33],” said Johnson. “I’m open minded about everything, I’m not down one path as opposed to the other anymore, I’m taking it week by week.”

Johnson also pointed out he has yet to receive a contract offer from the club, though talks have begun and he will meet with his manager on Monday afternoon.

“I am starting those conversations, with the right people and it will all play out how it is meant to,” said Johnson.

He implied he wanted to finalise a decision “sooner rather than later” but said it won’t be a distraction from his core task.

“I don’t want to be that kind of player, playing just to get one more year,” said Johnson. “Whatever will be, will be, right now I’m certainly enjoying it.”

The team endured a sobering review session on Monday, off the back of the 30-12 loss to the Dragons on Friday, one of the worst performances in the Andrew Webster era.

“First time we haven’t tackled in a year and a half,” admitted Webster. “The boys were disappointed, they know they didn’t get done what they wanted to get done.”

Dylan Walker is likely to return for Thursday’s match, provided he comes through Wednesday’s training without any issues with his foot. Jazz Tevaga (hamstring) is still four to six weeks away – “maybe longer” while Chanel Harris-Tavita (leg) could return for the round 10 clash with the Roosters, or NRL Magic round against Penrith the week after.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.