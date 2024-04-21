The Warriors were out-layed by a much sharper Dragons side. Video / Sky Sport

With James Fisher-Harris’ signature secured, Warriors chief executive Cameron George is prepared to leave the future of Shaun Johnson to coach Andrew Webster.

Johnson, 33, is off contract at the end of the 2024 season and is effectively free to negotiate his next deal with whatever party may be interested.

However, in the Warriors’ favour is the fact Johnson has been vocal about the fact he wants to stay put at the club for the rest of his career, in order to keep his young family settled.

Twelve months ago, both parties were in the same position, before Johnson recommitted for 2024, albeit on a one-year contract.

And with little time pressure on either party to come to an agreement, George told Newstalk ZB’s Weekend Sport with Jason Pine he’s prepared to let Webster play the decisive role in getting Johnson to put pen to paper.

What’s more, George also teased the fact that Fisher-Harris’ arrival could play a role in keeping Johnson at the club beyond this year.

“I’ll leave that to Webby,” said George. “There’s a few things you just leave to Webby. Their connection is so tight.

“It’s a bit like last year. We kept getting asked and asked and asked.

“Shaun will decide when he wants to decide, if that’s in line with what Webby’s thinking. They talk every week about it.

“I’m sure the events of what happened this week probably sparks his interest.

Shaun Johnson has only signed on for this year at this stage. Photo / Photosport

“I’m sure Shaun at the same time is only thinking about winning on Anzac Day, which is professional of him.

“But he’s always going to be part of our club.”

Since Webster’s arrival at the Warriors at the start of 2023, Johnson has arguably been the player most affected by his new coach.

With speculation 2023 could be his last in a Warriors jersey, given both his age and contract, Johnson put in a career-best season and came within one vote of winning the NRL’s Dally M Medal.

In 25 games, Johnson scored eight tries and registered a career-best tally of 30 assists, as the key figure in the Warriors’ run to the NRL preliminary final - where they were beaten by the Brisbane Broncos.

However, the Warriors also have Luke Metcalf, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Te Maire Martin on their books as options in the halves.

Another option to replace Johnson when the time comes, if speculation is to be believed, comes in the shape of Penrith Panthers youngster Jett Cleary.

At just 17, Cleary is the son of former Warriors coach Ivan and brother of Penrith half Nathan.

In tandem as father and son, Ivan and Nathan have been at the heart of the last three NRL Premierships - all won by the Panthers.

At present, Jett is contracted to the Panthers, but might have a hard time displacing his brother should he want to play halfback, unless he wants to move inside to No 6 and partner Nathan.

But asked whether the Warriors intended to make a play for the youngster, George kept his cards close to his chest.

“That’s one thing we can be proud about our club; we never talk about individuals,” he said.

“It could be something if it was true, but who knows?”

