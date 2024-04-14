Shaun Johnson believes the last-second penalty which gave the Warriors an unlikely draw with Manly on Saturday reflects current officiating trends in the NRL.

With the Warriors trailing 22-20 with seconds left on the clock, Johnson launched a desperate attempt at a two-point field goal, from 45 metres out.

It fell short - and Manly players started celebrating - before the bunker found an infringement, judging Sea Eagles forward Josh Aloiai took out Johnson’s kicking leg as he attempted a charge-down.

It was controversial - and will be viewed as harsh by many - as the contact was minimal but Johnson felt it followed a consistent approach, after the four-game suspension for Warriors hooker Freddy Lussick following an incident in the NSW Cup match last Saturday.

“I knew I got hit in the legs and I just know that - obviously we have had a case as recent as last week - kicker protection is at the forefront of everything at the moment [and I] got a cork in the leg,” said Johnson.

“It’s the call they made so I’m glad it didn’t end up worse than what it did because obviously I have been in that position [before] and come out a lot worse.”

Shaun Johnson celebrates his try for the Warriors against Manly on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

It was a flashpoint in a night of high drama, concluded by a golden-point period which the Warriors edged but couldn’t find a definitive moment. But the final outcome feels like a great escape for the Warriors, who gave up a 16-0 deficit after 30 minutes, trailed the whole match and were still behind by eight points with just over a minute to play.

“It’s a mixed emotion,” said Johnson. “Proud but also disappointed. Even just individual things, happy with some things, disappointed with some things. Probably every individual feels the same way.”

The 33-year-old was at the centre of the Warriors’ improbable comeback. First he conjured the 80th-minute try for Dallin Watene-Zelezniak - with a beautiful ball after eluding two tacklers - then found the composure to nail the conversion from near the sideline.

“If you want someone kicking for your life at the end of the game, you want Shaun, it was a big moment,” said coach Andrew Webster.

The clutch kick made amends for an earlier miss from close to the posts and gave the Warriors a tiny window of hope.

“I did know what it meant so I was really happy I could slot that one after missing an absolute sitter, which is going to burn me for a long time,” said Johnson.

Shaun Johnson kicks the penalty to even the scores against Manly at 22-22. Photo / Photosport

Johnson had the best chance in extra time, but his angled attempt from 33 metres was too straight.

“It was decent contact and I always want to put myself in a position to try,” said Johnson. “So I can live with the result either way. I had a good crack at it, got good contact I was probably just a little bit too wide, where I felt that pressure and trying to hook it back.”

On a night when the Sea Eagles did well to shut down his options, Johnson again underlined his importance to the cause. He kicked well - aside from one misplaced grubber - worked hard defensively and showed a willingness to run, with almost 150 metres.

And he rolled back the years with a signature try, off a smart Mitch Barnett offload, to slice through and then beat Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic with a sidestep.

“I surprised myself. I came off the right foot and was like, ‘Oh I just stepped him’,” said Johnson. “I had stepped in to link up with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who I saw supporting up the middle but I actually beat him and was like, ‘oh, sweet’. I was happy I could come up with that play and get us going with a bit of energy.”

Overall, it was a sweet and sour performance from the home side. There was impressive grit to stay in the match and strong defence, especially in the second half, but a string of errors and poor decisions constantly stifled momentum.

But the forwards stood up impressively, with massive efforts across the pack, typified by Tohu Harris (54 tackles, 148 running metres) Addin Fonua Blake (47 tackles, 196 metres), Barnett (50 tackles, 164 metres) and Wayde Egan (58 tackles, 95 metres).

“Our intent was there, our energy was there,” said Johnson. “We played a really good side that turned us away, where we ran in tries last week. They came to play.”