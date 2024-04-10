Freddy Lussick. Photo / Getty Images

Warriors reserve hooker Freddy Lussick has been handed a four-week suspension from the NRL, after a nasty incident in last weekend’s New South Wales Cup defeat against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Lussick, 23, attempted to charge down a kick from Rabbitohs halfback Lachlan Ilias, but horrendously mistimed his challenge to collide into his opponent’s knee.

As a result, Ilias suffered a broken tibia, and has undergone surgery with an estimated recovery timeline of between three and six months.

The incident’s severity resulted in Lussick being referred straight to the New South Wales Rugby League judiciary.

And while Lussick faced a ban of up to eight weeks, the Warriors hooker has escaped with a suspension half that length.

Lussick will be available to return for the Warriors as early as round 10, for an away trip to face the Sydney Roosters.

As a result, Chanel Harris-Tavita has been named in the No 14 jersey to face the Manly Sea Eagles this weekend, and cover the reserve dummy half role that Lussick normally fills as back-up to Wayde Egan.