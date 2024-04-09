Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (from left), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Wayde Egan are all off contract in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (from left), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Wayde Egan are all off contract in 2025. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is relaxed over the future of hooker Wayde Egan, despite the chance another team could snap him up later this year.

Under the NRL’s contracting rules, players can enter negotiations with another club the year before their current deal expires.

Egan, 27, is off contract at the end of the 2025 season, which would allow other clubs to look to entice him from as early as November.

While Egan isn’t the only Warriors player in that boat, he should be the one the club is most concerned about.

The likes of captain Tohu Harris, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Marcelo Montoya, Dylan Walker, Mitchell Barnett and Jackson Ford are also free to negotiate from November, as key members of the Warriors’ first-grade side.

Elsewhere, Shaun Johnson and Jazz Tevaga are currently free to negotiate with other clubs, as their deals end in 2024.

Of that list, only Ford (26) is younger than Egan, but will arguably have fewer suitors than the hooker.

What’s more, at Webster’s own insistence, Egan could also be in contention for this year’s State of Origin series, as one of the form No 9s in the NRL.

Already this season, the Warriors have re-signed back-up hooker Freddy Lussick through until the end of 2026, while Chanel Harris-Tavita is signed to the same point and is an option to play No 9.

Elsewhere, the likes of Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Brandon Smith (Sydney Roosters), Jayden Brailey (Newcastle Knights) and Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys) join Egan as off-contract hookers.

By the time Egan does come off-contract next year, he’ll be 29. That means his next deal could be the last chance at securing a career-defining payday.

And with the likes of Cook in particular commanding a high salary, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility for a rival to have huge money to throw at the Warriors rake.

What’s more, given Egan is Australian, the temptation to return across the Tasman to be closer to his family could also play a huge factor in his future.

However, while retaining talent is always a balancing act for any club, Webster isn’t phased by the clock ticking on the club’s chances of keeping Egan.

“I don’t plan on Wayde ever leaving the Warriors, I hope he feels the same,” said Webster.

Rocco Berry (from left), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Wayde Egan celebrate a try during the NRL elimination final match last September. Photo / Photosport

“We only just extended [his contract] last year. If he wants to stay, he’ll be staying, that’s how I feel about it.

“We’ll have the communication with Wayde at the right time.”

Since he arrived at the club in 2020, Egan has been a key fixture in the Warriors’ spine.

Despite his time on the field being hit by injuries and concussions, Egan has made 83 appearances for the club.

This year, the Warriors’ two defeats have come in Egan’s absence.

In round one, the hooker played just 34 minutes before leaving the field injured in a 16-12 defeat to the Cronulla Sharks. A week later, the Warriors fell to a 30-26 loss to the Melbourne Storm, with Egan unavailable.

And while Webster makes no secret of his place as a key player, it won’t lead to any rush from the Warriors’ side.

“I’m not taking Wayde for granted,” he added. “We know how important he is.

“[But] we want to have conversations with players at the right time that suits him and suits us.

“November is a long way away. But we won’t take him for granted.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.