Live updates of the NRL clash between the Warriors and the Rabbitohs in Sydney as Andrew Webster’s side look to make it three straight wins.

The Warriors have been further hit by injuries ahead of their clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marata Niukore joining the list of players unavailable for the clash.

Watene-Zelezniak (hamstring) and Niukore (foot) join Kurt Capewell (concussion protocols) and Luke Metcalf (broken tibia) as this week’s new additions to the Warriors’ casualty ward, with Adam Pompey and Bunty Afoa moving into the starting side on Saturday evening in Sydney. Pompey was initially named to come straight onto the wing in place of Watene-Zelezniak, however a late change has seen Roger Tuivasa-Sheck move to the wing with Pompey instead playing in the centres.

Niukore’s absence sees Mitchell Barnett shift into the second row with Afoa at prop. Freddy Lussick has also been a late withdrawal, with Jacob Laban joining the bench.

Chanel Harris-Tavita joins the bench and Dylan Walker remains absent after suffering an ankle injury before the victory over the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, however, will make his first appearance of the 2024 NRL season.

The 28-year-old fullback has been absent after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season. Both Taine Tuaupiki and Tuivasa-Sheck have deputised in the No 1 jersey through the opening four rounds, but Tuivasa-Sheck will shift out wider - initially named at centre - after an impressive run at the back in last weekend’s win over the Knights.

Te Maire Martin comes into the side for Metcalf in what will be his first appearance of the season. With Metcalf expected to miss most of the season, the veteran could see more time with the No 6 on his back should he perform well.

Warriors 1-13: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marcelo Montoya, Rocco Berry, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Tohu Harris (c).

Interchange (from): Tom Ale, Jazz Tevaga, Jacob Laban, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Ali Leiataua (18th man).

South Sydney Rabbitohs 1-13: Latrell Mitchell, Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson, Jack Wighton, Isaiah Tass, Taane Milne, Cody Walker, Dean Hawkins, Tevita Tatola, Damien Cook, Thomas Burgess, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Host, Cameron Murray (c).

Interchange (from): Michael Chee Kam, Tallis Duncan, Sean Keppie, Peter Mamouzelos, Davvy Moale (18th man).