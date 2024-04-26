Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Super Rugby Pacific’s Anzac round another botched footy fan opportunity

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The NRL does an amazing job in honouring sacrifice and the past on Anzac Day. Photo / Photosport

The NRL does an amazing job in honouring sacrifice and the past on Anzac Day. Photo / Photosport

EDITORIAL

Rugby is doing a pretty good job in losing the battle for hearts and minds amongst the sporting public.

That battle comes amidst ever-growing hype surrounding the Warriors in the NRL, but that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand