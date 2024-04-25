Follow the action as the Warriors look to bounce back against the Gold Coast Titans.

By Michael Burgess

OPINION

The Warriors’ hype train keeps on rolling.

Ahead of Thursday’s Anzac Day sellout against the Gold Coast Titans, the signing of young halfback Jett Cleary from Penrith will grab more headlines.

While performances on the field haven’t yet matched 2023′s quality, the momentum created by smart recruitment continues the positive vibes around the club.

The James Fisher-Harris deal was a show-stopper but Cleary will also turn some heads. The 19-year-old is unproven - and probably a few years away from first grade - but let’s face it, he’s a Cleary. His older brother Nathan (26) is already one of the greatest halfbacks of the modern era while his father Ivan has overseen a Panthers’ three-peat at a time when the NRL has never been more competitive.

Imagine the grounding he has already had, from backyard footy to dinner table chats, along with his time in Penrith’s renowned junior system.

But the Warriors aren’t signing the name, they are signing the player.

He is highly rated by both coach Andrew Webster and recruitment boss Andrew McFadden. Webster got to know him at Penrith, while former No 7 McFadden is an expert on halfback play. They obviously like what they have seen - in terms of personality and ability - which has driven the investment.

