Home / Sport / League / Warriors

From high hopes to 13th place: Why the Warriors struggled in 2024

NZ Herald
12 mins to read

The 2024 season was supposed to be a triumphant follow-up to the Warriors’ impressive fourth-place finish in 2023. With the return of stars like Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and another season under coach of the year Andrew expectations were sky high. However, the season turned into a nightmare, with nothing going right. Our writers delve into the key reasons behind this disappointing year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Warriors