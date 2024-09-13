One New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has called time on his 14-season NRL career, announcing he’ll retire at the end of the season.

The New Zealand Warriors made history in 2024 by becoming the first team to sell out an entire home NRL season and in doing so saw nearly 250,000 fans walk through the gates at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

A record-breaking total of 235,581 fans attended Warriors home matches, showing the faith is well and truly alive amongst fans despite the club’s lacklustre season.

The average attendance for the 10 home games was 23,578, surpassing the team’s previous home attendance record set in 2023.

In total, 250,395 tickets were sold throughout the season, including to members, casual ticket buyers, and corporate attendees, setting another record for sales.

Warriors superfan Robert Harris, better known as The Sign Guy, has become one of the most recognisable faces in the crowd with his signature banners always entertaining fellow fans. Harris believes this season was one of the best yet.