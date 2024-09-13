A record-breaking total of 235,581 fans attended Warriors home matches, showing the faith is well and truly alive amongst fans despite the club’s lacklustre season.
The average attendance for the 10 home games was 23,578, surpassing the team’s previous home attendance record set in 2023.
In total, 250,395 tickets were sold throughout the season, including to members, casual ticket buyers, and corporate attendees, setting another record for sales.
Warriors superfan Robert Harris, better known as The Sign Guy, has become one of the most recognisable faces in the crowd with his signature banners always entertaining fellow fans. Harris believes this season was one of the best yet.
“In all my years following the Wahs, this season has been a special one. We showed up and packed out Go Media Stadium every week, showing the rest of the NRL that we’ve got the best fans in the league – bar none. Next season we’ll be back bigger and better than ever. I’m planning my Las Vegas signs already!”.
The popularity of the Warriors drew visitors from all over Aotearoa and beyond, with approximately a third of match-goers surveyed travelling from outside Auckland specifically to watch the games.
Looking ahead, the Auckland stadiums and the Warriors say they are already planning to top this season’s achievements in the next year and as revealed by the Herald in July, fans will be able to enjoy a second big screen at Mt Smart.