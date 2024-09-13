Advertisement
Home / Sport / League / Warriors

235,000 fans through the gates of Go Media Stadium for Warriors record-breaking 2024 home season

Will Toogood
By
Online Sport Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
One New Zealand Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has called time on his 14-season NRL career, announcing he’ll retire at the end of the season.

The New Zealand Warriors made history in 2024 by becoming the first team to sell out an entire home NRL season and in doing so saw nearly 250,000 fans walk through the gates at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart.

A record-breaking total of 235,581 fans attended Warriors home matches, showing the faith is well and truly alive amongst fans despite the club’s lacklustre season.

The average attendance for the 10 home games was 23,578, surpassing the team’s previous home attendance record set in 2023.

In total, 250,395 tickets were sold throughout the season, including to members, casual ticket buyers, and corporate attendees, setting another record for sales.

Warriors superfan Robert Harris, better known as The Sign Guy, has become one of the most recognisable faces in the crowd with his signature banners always entertaining fellow fans. Harris believes this season was one of the best yet.

“In all my years following the Wahs, this season has been a special one. We showed up and packed out Go Media Stadium every week, showing the rest of the NRL that we’ve got the best fans in the league – bar none. Next season we’ll be back bigger and better than ever. I’m planning my Las Vegas signs already!”.

Robert 'The Sign Guy' Harris. Photo / Photosport
The popularity of the Warriors drew visitors from all over Aotearoa and beyond, with approximately a third of match-goers surveyed travelling from outside Auckland specifically to watch the games.

Looking ahead, the Auckland stadiums and the Warriors say they are already planning to top this season’s achievements in the next year and as revealed by the Herald in July, fans will be able to enjoy a second big screen at Mt Smart.

Warriors games are known for their unique atmosphere, with the crowd’s raucous support reaching volumes equivalent to a rock concert or helicopter landing.

The large crowds also meant a significant cleanup operation, with efforts to divert more than 80% of waste from landfill.

In terms of food and beverages, over 107,000 portions of hot food, 350,000 beverages, and more than 25,000 portions of hot chips were sold at the stadium throughout the season.

2024 by the numbers

• 235,581 fans attended 10 Warriors home matches

• An average of 23,578 per match

• 250,395 tickets were sold throughout the season

• Noise levels regularly exceeded 110db

• 88% crowd satisfaction through surveyed patrons

• 34% of surveyed patrons travelled from outside Auckland for matches. 84% of those travelled exclusively for the game

• 80% of waste diverted from landfill, equating to 40,000kg

• Approx. 350,000 beverages served, 107,000 portions of hot food through the season

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.

