As the Warriors take to the field for their final home game of a season of missed opportunities, they have managed to achieve something no NRL club has achieved before.

They sold out every home game of the season.

And it’s thought to be not only a first for an NRL club, but likely a first for a New Zealand sporting franchise, according to the Warriors website.

Which begs the question: how?

How, when the cost of living has squeezed Aotearoa’s wallets? How, in a season plagued by injuries sidelining marquee players week after week? In a season characterised by inconsistency?

In any other season, a performance such as this would have seen crowd numbers dwindle, the flow of fans down Mt Smart Road slowing to a subdued trickle. But not this year.

Selling close to 300,000 tickets across 14 games, plus the loud legion of fans in attendance at away matches, spells a new era for the club. But there isn’t a single silver bullet that achieved this feat so soon after their post-pandemic homecoming. When you take a step back, it’s the culmination of a number of elements that have made the magic happen.

Crowdsourcing and community

Glenn Harris, Warriors marketing and business development general manager, aptly sums up the team’s 2024 off-field strategy with his observation that “the fans are the star of the show”.

He also highlights how the team’s time away from Aotearoa during the pandemic strengthened their bond with fans, making their return even more impactful. They’ve harnessed this bond to their advantage in 2024.

‘Up The Wahs’ took the nation by storm in 2023, becoming a cultural catch cry so prominent it spurred investigations into its origins (remaining unknown to this day). Born in the fandom and quickly going viral, the club recognised the cultural currency it provided, trademarking the phrase - taking it to heights ‘Let’s Gone Warriors’ never reached.

Written by Peter Urlich 20 years earlier, “We are the Warriors 100%” became a popular victory chant in 2023, reverberating across Go Media Stadium.

With the team’s post-match celebrations widely shared on social media, fans eagerly picked up the chant.

By 2024, the Warriors embraced this enthusiasm, projecting the chant’s lyrics on the stadium’s mega screens during their first home game.

To keep fans engaged and cheering from the stands, the club celebrated each victory with 24-hour special deals. Affordable $10 general admission tickets ensured that home games remained accessible to everyone, keeping Go Media Stadium consistently packed.

By tapping into the cultural symbols and viral moments that resonated with fans, the Warriors effectively harnessed their community connection to drive their success.

Bold moves in reel time

CEO Cameron George, in announcing the Warriors’ sell-out achievement, emphasised being bold, brave, and having a licence to thrill. The Warriors social media game is testament to this.

Throughout the week, fans stay informed and engaged with a steady flow of content. But on game days, the social media team truly shines.

Turning around reels faster than DWZ scoring in the corner, they embrace the latest trends to churn out engaging content as the action happens. This dynamic approach ensures that memorable moments spread rapidly as fans share highlights on their own feeds.

The Warriors’ approach to social media not only amplifies their on-field achievements but also keeps fans excited and connected, turning every game into a shared experience.

Heritage heroes

The 2025 season is a milestone for the club, celebrating 30 years of history. Throughout their journey, they’ve embraced their heritage and shared these moments with fans.

During the annual heritage round, a fresh kit reminiscent of that 1995 inaugural season is up for grabs. Player milestones have also become a key part of their merchandise strategy, with special edition graphic tees released to commemorate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s 200th NRL game and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s 150th.

Scout the stands, whether at home or away, and the fanaticism of the Warriors’ community is proudly on display.

Shaun Johnson tribute poster. Image / Photosport; Herald artists, Andrew Louis

Winning the season, off the field

While they may not have topped the table in the points, the Warriors’ succeeded in becoming the most loved club in the league thanks to leveraging its strong connection to community, paired with effective marketing tactics.

As they wrap up home games for the year, the extraordinary support and the season’s achievements will be remembered as a testament to the Warriors’ ability to make history – even when it isn’t the history fans necessarily dream of on those rainy Penrose nights.

Liz Holt is Group Account Director at One Plus One Communications and a self-confessed Warriors tragic