With the already tightly-packed schedule of the NRL, a one-off test fixture like the Anzac would be a more practical solution than hosting a series. Fisher-Harris theorises a bye week could be added allowing the opportunity for New Zealand and Australian representatives to go head-to-head during the season.

“Just one test a year, a mid-year test would be nice. I don’t know how we do that. If we have one bye during the year, a specific one where we can play one test - I don’t know how that will work but that’s all we’re really asking for.

James Fisher-Harris says he will continue to push for more international rugby league. Photo / Photosport

The State of Origin rounds, Fisher-Harris says, could also be an opportunity for international matches to be played although these would likely not feature Australia due to the amount of players playing Origin.

”Just to split the year up while they’re playing Origin, but yeah at this stage it is what it is. I think they’ve signed another contract where we can’t, but we’re going to keep pushing for it.

“All we can do is play good footy and they might re-think about it.”

On Thursday it was announced that the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns will return to action at the end of the year as New Zealand Rugby League and the NRL confirmed the Pacific Championships tests for October and November.

It will be the first time the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns have taken the field since they claimed their respective Pacific Championships titles in November 2023, both by beating Australia.

Fisher-Harris said he was particularly looking forward to heading to Ōtautahi Christchurch to face the Kangaroos, a city he has not yet played for the Kiwis in.

The region is well-represented in the current Kiwis squad, with the likes of star winger Jermaine Isaako hailing from the Garden City.

“I’ve been talking to them and they’re pretty keen too. Just to represent and play in front of their family. I’ve heard league is going pretty good down there too, it’d be good for the community and it’s a good chance to go against Australia as well.”

While Fisher-Harris will be heading to Auckland to play for the Warriors from next season, he says a well-attended Kiwis v Kangaroos match in Christchurch could add fuel to the coals of proposed NRL expansion bids that have emerged from further south.

“We do well there and there’s a good crowd - it’s just going to add to the bid. Hopefully one day they’ll have another team down there. I think it’d be really good for the whole country and just give the South Island more opportunities.”

Kiwi and Kiwi Ferns full schedule:

Sunday, October 27

Pacific Cup - New Zealand v Australia (men and women) at Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Saturday, November 2

Pacific Cup - New Zealand v Tonga (men) at Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Pacific Cup - New Zealand v Papua New Guinea (women) at Santos Stadium, Port Moresby

Sunday, November 10

Pacific Cup men’s and women’s Grand Final in Sydney, Australia



