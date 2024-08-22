It’s been six years since the Kiwis and Kangaroos last played an Anzac Test, six years too long for James Fisher-Harris.
The shock decision in 2015 made by The National Rugby League (NRL) to scrap the fixture, without the consultation of New Zealand Rugby League, was not received well by fans and remains a point of discussion as the international game seems to play second fiddle to the NRL and State of Origin.
The Kiwis captain says a return of the fixture would mean more to him and players on both sides of the Tasman than is perhaps appreciated by the powerbrokers of rugby league in this part of the world.
“I’ve been sort of trying to push it but they just seem to, I don’t know, [keep] adding more and more footy to the [NRL] schedule. More round games, we’ve got Vegas now, just everthing.
“We’ll keep pushing, because it means a lot. It’s not just a footy game, for the Anzacs it’s not small. It’s a big thing. Hopefully, even if I can talk to some of the Aussie boys because they know it means a lot, it’s not light - it’s a meaningful game so hopefully we can get it back.”
With the already tightly-packed schedule of the NRL, a one-off test fixture like the Anzac would be a more practical solution than hosting a series. Fisher-Harris theorises a bye week could be added allowing the opportunity for New Zealand and Australian representatives to go head-to-head during the season.
“Just one test a year, a mid-year test would be nice. I don’t know how we do that. If we have one bye during the year, a specific one where we can play one test - I don’t know how that will work but that’s all we’re really asking for.
The State of Origin rounds, Fisher-Harris says, could also be an opportunity for international matches to be played although these would likely not feature Australia due to the amount of players playing Origin.
It will be the first time the Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns have taken the field since they claimed their respective Pacific Championships titles in November 2023, both by beating Australia.
Fisher-Harris said he was particularly looking forward to heading to Ōtautahi Christchurch to face the Kangaroos, a city he has not yet played for the Kiwis in.
The region is well-represented in the current Kiwis squad, with the likes of star winger Jermaine Isaako hailing from the Garden City.
“I’ve been talking to them and they’re pretty keen too. Just to represent and play in front of their family. I’ve heard league is going pretty good down there too, it’d be good for the community and it’s a good chance to go against Australia as well.”
While Fisher-Harris will be heading to Auckland to play for the Warriors from next season, he says a well-attended Kiwis v Kangaroos match in Christchurch could add fuel to the coals of proposed NRL expansion bids that have emerged from further south.
“We do well there and there’s a good crowd - it’s just going to add to the bid. Hopefully one day they’ll have another team down there. I think it’d be really good for the whole country and just give the South Island more opportunities.”