Gray told the Herald the second screen will be built in the same position as the old scoreboard at the southern end of the ground in order to make use of existing infrastructure.

“That was the scoreboard from the Commonwealth Games. We’ve done all the engineering work, so we can use the structure. It’s just a timing thing, you make the LED in China, you’ve got to get it made and then get it over [to New Zealand].”

Auckland FC will continue to train at North Harbour Events Centre, but will play home matches at Go Media Stadium. Photo / Photosport

While the plan is definitely for the screen to be in use for that first A-League match, Gray is realistic that with “any well-laid plan” there are variables at play that may scupper that objective.

“We’ve done all the preliminary work and if it’s not for that [first match], it will definitely happen... we know that will make it a better place to watch sport.”

To further increase the potential for Go Media Stadium to be a multi-code venue, Gray says the addition of a second screen means more All Blacks tests can be played there following the success of the Springboks test ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

In addition to the second screen’s construction, Gray said Go Media’s aim was to make the stadium a “clean stadium” through use of more LED lighting that would enable the venue to become each team’s home ground.

“We want to make it a clean stadium, so it’s more LED-based, so it doesn’t matter who’s playing. If you’re at a Warriors game, it’s the Warriors home stadium. If Auckland FC are playing, it’s their home ground and if the Kiwis are playing here, it’s the home of the Kiwis.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited stadiums director James Parkinson said he was thrilled to continue the relationship with a 100% Aotearoa-owned business in Go Media.

“In Go Media we have found a partner who is committed to adding value to Auckland, to our venue and to our local communities. This partnership and the length of the new multi-year agreement shows the commercial confidence in our venue from a 100% Kiwi-owned business in the private sector.”

Parkinson highlighted the fact that the partnership was a move away from leaning on ratepayers.

“Through partnerships like this we are able to reduce Auckland Stadiums’ reliance on ratepayer funding, allowing us to give value back to the people of Auckland.”

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.



