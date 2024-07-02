“There were quite a few clubs vying for Dan’s signature. He’s an outstanding player, but he really brought into what we’re aiming to achieve here and the future pathways the club can offer thanks to Bill Foley’s multi-club network,” hea said.

“He’s going to slot right into that defence. He’s got a lot of experience and won a few trophies, so will likely act as a bit of a leader for some of the other lads at the club, particularly the younger scholarship players.

“We’re just delighted to have him here and can’t wait to see him on the pitch in the black and blue colours of Auckland FC.”

Dan Hall against the Phoenix last season. Photo / Photosport

Hall made 90 appearances for the Mariners and played every minute of the three-match A-League Men’s finals series last season.

Speaking at his unveiling, Hall expressed his eagerness to join Auckland FC and be part of their debut season.

“Auckland FC has a huge amount to offer; the pathways, the potential, and the chance to be part of a debut season. It’s too good to turn down to be honest. I’m excited to get my kit on, meet my new teammates and see what’s going on and what the city is all about,” he said.

“I’m grateful to the team at Central Coast, they are a great club and I’ve been there my whole career. But it was time for a change, to test myself somewhere new and take the next step.”

The club’s chief executive, Nick Becker, described Hall’s arrival as a significant step forward and expressed his excitement about the upcoming pre-season.

Auckland FC is majority-owned by American Bill Foley and has Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray as local co-owners. The team will play their home games at Mt Smart’s Go Media Stadium.

The 2024/25 A-League season is set to kick off in October.

