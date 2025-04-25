200,000+

Alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages sold at Go Media Stadium throughout the season surpassed 200,000.

The average sized crowd at an Auckland FC home game is 17,591. Photo / Photosport

40,000

Roughly 40,000 of the 100,000-plus food items sold across the home matches were portions of hot chips.

37,361

The distance travelled in kilometres by goalkeeper Alex Paulsen from Wellington to Auckland, via English Premier League club, Bournemouth.

27,009

The club’s largest home attendance marked the highest ever for a regular-season A-League match in New Zealand. That crowd was for Auckland FC’s match against the Wellington Phoenix on February 22.

20,000+

Auckland FC jerseys have been sold through direct and third-party channels - 1000 of those have been overseas orders. The club confirmed they were forced to restock merchandise five times across the season, which was three times more than anticipated. October was the club’s busiest month of sales.

Fans before the December 7 Auckland FC vs Wellington Pheonix football match at Go Media stadium in Auckland. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

5,500

Roughly the number of unique cocktails served in the Black Knight members’ lounge at Go Media Stadium.

532

532 minutes or 8.9 hours is the length of time it took for Auckland to concede its first goal. The duration broke an Australian football record that had stood since 1986. Their first goal conceded came in their sixth fixture of the season against the Phoenix when Kosta Barbarouses scored in the 82nd minute.

27

27-year-old Joe Champness signed on this month with Iranian top-flight club Havadar without having made a competitive appearance for the Black Knights.

23

The number of goals Auckland FC has conceded marks the fewest in the men’s competition this season.

21, 22, 23

The Go Media Stadium bays that are home to The Port - the club’s fanbase.

13

Auckland FC are 13 games unbeaten and counting.

11

The number of different goal scorers. Uruguayan import Guillermo May leads the charge with nine goals, Logan Rogerson and Neyder Moreno have eight and seven, respectively. All White defender Nando Pijnaker has four.

Neyder Moreno of Auckland FC has scored seven goals this season. Photo / Photosport

11

Auckland FC’s squad features 11 players who have had one cap or more for the All Whites. The Wellington Phoenix have seven senior New Zealand men’s players.

11

They’ve had 11 clean sheets in 24 games, highlighting the role AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Alex Paulsen has played in their success.

10

Goals scored against the Phoenix across their three fixtures. The scores were 2-0, 2-1, and 6-1.

Auckland FC Logan Rogerson battles it out with Wellington Phoenix Alex Rufer during the local derby at Go Media Stadium in December 2024. Photo / Photosport

4

Auckland FC was the first A-League team to win its first four games. Their sixth straight victory took the Black Knights past Western Suburbs, which had won five in a row at the start of the 1977 National Soccer League season.

3

Three derbies won against the Wellington Phoenix.

2 arrests, 1 surgery

Two people were arrested after an Australian man underwent surgery for facial injuries after a tense confrontation between Auckland FC and Western Sydney Wanderers fans in the stands during a match at Go Media Stadium in April.

One person was arrested and eight fans evicted after a tense confrontation between Auckland FC and West Sydney Warriors’ fans at Go Media stadium this month.

1

Champness was the only player to leave the club in its first year. The All Whites midfielder departed eight games into the season in December on “mutual consent”. Champness later told the Herald: “At this point in my career, I feel like I’m in my prime years of football. To take up the challenge overseas [is] what I should be doing.”

0

Zero women’s teams announced. The Herald reported earlier this month that Auckland FC’s plans to launch a women’s team next A-League season are facing delays. Despite initial assurances from club management when they launched in November 2023 that the team would be ready for the 2025-26 season, multiple sources indicate that the club has yet to confirm a definitive timeline for its debut.