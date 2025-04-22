Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

Auckland FC: Alex Paulsen’s heroics help bring A-League title within reach

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Bonnie Jansen watches Auckland FC match from a Ferris Wheel. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland FC know the A-League Premiers Plate is theirs to lose.

After a season that started with no gear, they are now on the verge of grabbing silverware — the Black Knights are all but confirmed as minor premiers.

For goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, it’s made his detour back to his hometown, on the way to the English Premier League, all worth it.

“It’s very special, especially because I’m a hometown boy in Auckland,” Paulsen said.

“Aside from that, New Zealand haven’t really had an opportunity to do something pretty big in the A-League.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Auckland FC goalkeeper is set to achieve what he missed out on 12 months ago when he played for the Wellington Phoenix. For the first time in the club’s 17-year history, the ‘Nix were regular-season runners-up, reaching the playoff semifinals.

Former Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen celebrates with teammates after saving a penalty. Photo / Photosport
Former Phoenix goalkeeper Alex Paulsen celebrates with teammates after saving a penalty. Photo / Photosport

This year, he’s on track to go one better. Paulsen’s current team, in their inaugural season, need just a point from their last two fixtures to secure the title.

It’s expected this will be achieved at home on Sunday against the bottom of the table, Perth Glory.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We’re almost touching distance — it’s good to put that into our head frame.

“This club and the community here in Auckland have done such an amazing job to support us all the way through some tough times and then also some good times here.

“We’ve just got to try to finish it off this weekend.”

Auckland FC head coach Steve Corica reckons it was Paulsen’s hands that put them on the cusp of glory, after pulling off one of the saves of the season in their most recent win against Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

“That save won us the game and maybe the premiership.”