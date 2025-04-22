Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Auckland FC know the A-League Premiers Plate is theirs to lose.

After a season that started with no gear, they are now on the verge of grabbing silverware — the Black Knights are all but confirmed as minor premiers.

For goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, it’s made his detour back to his hometown, on the way to the English Premier League, all worth it.

“It’s very special, especially because I’m a hometown boy in Auckland,” Paulsen said.

“Aside from that, New Zealand haven’t really had an opportunity to do something pretty big in the A-League.”