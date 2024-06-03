Tommy Smith celebrates for Macarthur FC. Photo / Getty Images

Former All Whites captain Tommy Smith, and young attacker Max Mata have been confirmed as the latest players to join Auckland FC, taking the new A-League side’s maiden roster to six.

Born in England, 34-year-old centre back Smith will play club football in New Zealand for the first time, having accrued 51 caps for the All Whites since his debut in 2010.

After a career spent playing in England, the USA and most recently Australia with Macarthur FC, Smith has made close to 400 appearances as a professional, and will significantly bolster Auckland’s defence.

“Tommy is an experienced player that is going to be a great leader to the rest of the squad,” said head coach Steve Corica.

“He’s played all over the world, was the youngest captain in All White’s history and was a part of the 2010 Fifa World Cup squad.”

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Mata is another addition to Auckland’s attacking options, and returns to New Zealand after moving abroad in 2019 to sign for Switzerland’s Grasshoppers.

Playing for Wellington Phoenix reserves, Mata became the youngest player to score in the New Zealand National League at the age of 15, and also boasts an impressive record at youth level internationally.

Now 23, Mata returns after a spell with English side Shrewsbury Town, but has spent the past six months on loan at Ireland’s Sligo Rovers, where he scored four goals in 14 appearances.

“Max has an exciting future ahead of him,” added Corica.

“He’s returning home having become an established player at international level. He has really brought into the style of football we as a club want to play and the pathways we can offer to him and players like him.”

The pair join the quartet of Cameron Howieson, Michael Woud, Jesse Randall and Francis De Vries, who were confirmed as the maiden acquisitions for coach Steve Corica last week.

More players will be announced over the coming weeks, including Auckland FC's maiden overseas signings.








