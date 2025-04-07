The A-League did not want to comment.

The surprising development comes after the director of football Terry McFlynn told the Herald in January they were eager to announce the club’s first head coach by early February being down to a shortlist of three candidates.

Auckland FC's director of football Terry McFlynn faced a unique challenge in building the new club. Photo / Photosport

They planned to follow a similar timeline of announcements the men’s side had a year prior and were enthusiastic that they could match the club’s current success on the women’s side.

Steve Corica was announced as the men’s head coach on March 12 last year, while their first set of player announcements came at the end of May.

When the expansion club was announced in November 2023, owner Bill Foley assured fans the women’s team would receive attention and opportunities equal to the men’s team.

At the time, Foley explained that delaying the launch of the women’s team by a year would allow the club to concentrate its focus and resources on establishing a strong foundation in its inaugural season, without the need to divide its focus.

Why the hold-up?

Macarthur FC, like Auckland, also has a women’s team pending. While Aucklanders have been waiting a year for their women’s team, the fans of the South Western Sydney club have waited six.

It’s no secret the A-League isn’t in a strong financial position. Ahead of the current season, The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) confirmed funding cuts of close to 75%.

The head office’s contribution to clubs was slashed to $530,000 - down from $2 million in the 2023-24 season.

The expiration of the A-League’s current agreement with Network Ten and Paramount+ in Australia could be a key factor in the delay. The league may feel they’ll be in a stronger financial position when a new broadcast deal is finalised at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Sky signed a three-year renewal as the New Zealand broadcaster in September last year.

Auckland FC have always remained committed to its plan for the women’s team where they were understood to train and play at North Harbour Stadium in Albany - where the men currently train - and is already engaged in discussions with potential staff and players.

However, Auckland FC may not feel pressured to fast-track the inclusion of their women’s team in the A-League, especially considering the success of the men’s squad.

Change of plans

Delaying the launch of the Auckland FC women’s team next season could have major consequences for top players who had planned to or have returned home and committed to the idea of playing for Auckland FC.

Football Fern's Anna Leat in goal against the United States at Tokyo games. Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC management revealed in January they were targeting Football Ferns goalkeeper Anna Leat who departed her Women’s Super League club Aston Villa on mutual terms, citing she wanted to be closer to home.

McFlynn told the Herald her experience would be valuable to the new team.

“She’s on the list of players that we’re wanting to engage with as we start off the programme. It’s about having good-quality players and good-quality people in the building.”

The Herald understands Leat isn’t the only Fern who could be homebound, with AFC interested in Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge and Jacqui Hand.

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast, and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.