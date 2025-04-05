They weren’t quite there and will need to find an extra edge for the playoffs, though there is no reason why that can’t happen. What they lacked in precision on Saturday, they made up with will, grit and heart. They was no disputing the effort, though for long periods they couldn’t find the fluency.

Auckland FC took a fortunate lead in the 45th minute, with Felipe Gallegos taking advantage of a horrendous gaffe from Wanderers keeper Lawrence Thomas to slot home into an empty net.

It came against the run of play – as the Wanderers had bossed most of the first half – with only a brilliant Alex Paulsen save and a close offside call denying them a goal.

But the visitors got a deserved equaliser in the 51st minute through the impressive Nicholas Milanovic and it was game on from there.

In front of a bumper 18,342 crowd, Corica used an unchanged starting XI, as is his tradition.

The first half was bizarre. Auckland FC were off the pace for most of it – struggling for the first 40 minutes. In that time they didn’t manage a shot on target and had barely 30% possession. They couldn’t get anything going offensively and were well covered by the Wanderers. In contrast, the Sydney team were in control, exhibiting the fluid attacking football that has made them the form team of the last two months.

They were threatening from the early stages, with a driven cross just eluded Bozhidar Kraev. The former Wellington Phoenix player was then involved in two major flashpoints. Paulsen came up with a miraculous save to deny him after 20 minutes – when it looked easier to score – after he was set up by Zachary Sapsford. From barely six yards, the ball cannoned into Paulsen’s left shoulder and away, as the Bulgarian fell to his knees in disbelief.

Eight minutes later Kraev found the net – a superb finish on his left foot – after neat interpassing in midfield and a judicious final pass from Brandon Borrello, after Marlee Francois had been dispossessed near halfway. It was well deserved but scratched after a prolonged VAR check, as Sapsford was offside in the buildup. There were more chances, with Dan Hall on his toes to stop the dangerous Brandon Borrello.

The Black Knights eventually found something just before the break. From a corner – their first – Francois was blocked from three metres, before Francis de Vries put his follow up shot wide of the far post. Still, the opening goal was a gift, a horrible blunder from Thomas. The custodian cleared straight to Gallegos, slipping as he attempted the short pass. The Chilean made no mistake from just inside the area, with a composed finish. There could have been more soon afterwards, with an audacious bicycle kick from Max Mata drawing a strong save from Thomas.

That said, the equaliser was no surprise. Nicholas Milanovic’s shot was well struck – and through a crowd of bodies – though Paulsen will feel he should have done better, as the ball slipped under his torso. That set up a tense finale. There were few clear cut chances to either team but plenty of end to end play, with a Jesse Randall header the closest for Auckland until the final 10 minutes.

Randall was one of four substitutes used by Corica but the most telling was Tommy Smith, with the defender introduced in the 73rd minute, as the Black Knights switched to a back five. Auckland could have stolen it late, with May blazing over from close range from a rebound, after a cross had just eluded Randall.

But the visitors had the best chance, with substitute Jack Clisby finding the woodwork in the 89th minute, with Paulsen beaten, before captain Hiroki Sakai couldn’t find a finish on his left foot

Auckland FC 1 (Felipe Gallegos)

Western Sydney Wanderers 1 (Nicholas Milanovic)

HT: 1-0