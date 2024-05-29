Auckland FC signings Francis De Vries, Michael Woud, head coach Steve Corica, Cameron Howieson and Jesse Randall. Photo / NZ Herald

Auckland’s latest foray into A-League football has reached its most significant milestone to date.

Name, badge, kit and manager are all revealed – now, the unveiling of four player signings ahead of their inaugural season and fans have a picture of how Auckland FC (AFC) will look.

Winger Jesse Randall, midfielder Cam Howieson, goalkeeper Michael Woud and defender Francis De Vries were announced as signed players today at Silo Park in downtown Auckland.

All four have represented New Zealand from Under-23 to senior level and present a clear indication of how AFC want to build the foundations of their club; local, experienced talent with a dash of youth in key areas.

Head coach Steve Corica said announcing four Kiwi talents was essential as a first step in the direction they wish to take.

“We are building a club that has a strong connection to Auckland. We wanted our first player announcements to be talented New Zealanders who have experience both locally and internationally.

“Michael is a great shot-stopper and is really excited to be returning home. I know he will be fighting for the chance to play in front of his friends and family. Both Francis and Cameron have been two of the most consistent players at a national level and we have been tracking Jesse for a while now and he has a huge amount of potential.

“All four players suit our attacking style of football, they will all be making their A-League debuts next season and will want to impress the home crowds.”

But who are the four players announced today and what do they add to the Black Knights?

Jesse Randall - 21, winger

Jesse Randall in action for the New Zealand U-23 side. Photo / Photosport

Wellington born and bred, the young winger is gaining renown as a prolific goalscorer. His uncommon ability to finish aligns with the attacking style of football Auckland FC say they are aiming to bring to the A-League.

Growing up he played his junior years for Miramar Rangers, Island Bay United and North Wellington before joining the Northern Kentucky University team on scholarship when he was 18.

Randall joined the American second division United States League Championship on a professional contract with Charleston Battery in 2023 and made seven appearances before returning to New Zealand to play for Wellington Olympic AFC.

Three goals in five appearances for Olympic this season showed he has had little trouble re-adjusting to football back home.

Randall said the introduction of AFC to the A-League gives another pathway for young footballers into the professional game.

“I grew up watching Winston Reid and more recently, Chris Wood in the English Premier League, and it just felt so far away from NZ.

“With Auckland now having a team in the A-League and part of a wider group of clubs across the world, younger players can now see a pathway into professional football.

“It is so exciting for young boys and girls across NZ.”

Cam Howieson - 29, midfielder

Cam Howieson has been a consistent performer for Auckland City. Photo / Photosport

Born in Blenheim to a Scottish father and Samoan mother, Howieson played junior football at Mosgiel FC. Growing up in Dunedin, Cameron’s football career has taken him abroad with Burnley FC and St Mirren FC in the UK, before returning to play in New Zealand in 2016.

His signing with Auckland FC presents an opportunity to get back in the All Whites squad, after notching 16 caps since debuting in 2012, as well as another professional contract.

Playing over 114 games locally gives the central player a connection to Auckland and its football clubs despite being from further south.

Despite playing in midfield Howieson can add value for AFC in the final third, racking up 70 goal contributions in 199 matches across his pro career.

Howieson said he was looking forward to the growing local rivalry between the Black Knights and the Phoenix as well as helping to grow football in his home country.

“Football growth in New Zealand has exploded massively. Having a second [A-League] club in Auckland FC will give the country a healthy dose of rivalry between the two clubs which makes it entertaining.”

“I’m so excited to be part of this movement in our home country, it’s such an exciting time. Playing professionally again is something I’ve been working towards since coming back home.”

Michael Woud - 25, goalkeeper

Michael Woud could feature as a long-term option between the sticks for Auckland's new A-League franchise. Photo / Photosport

Woud comes as an established professional with plenty of experience with various clubs across the world, despite being just 25, including Sunderland in the UK and teams in the Netherlands and Japan.

Born and raised in Auckland the shot stopper now returns to his hometown after nine years away.

Adaptability across countries, leagues and their unique styles of play shows that Woud has the ability to slot into a new system.

Woud also brings international experience, earning six caps for the All Whites and could end up being a feature for the Black Knights for a number of years.

Being from Auckland made him signing to play for his hometown made the moment extra important for Woud, he said as he prepares to run out in front of the home fans.

“This is special for me because I grew up here, having spent my childhood playing club football in Auckland.

“I have been away from home for the last nine years and I’m so excited to come back and prove myself in-front of my friends and family.

“It is about time Auckland had a football team to call its own and I can’t wait to see the home fans at Mt Smart this October.”

Francis De Vries - 29, defender

Francis De Vries adds plenty of experience to Auckland FC. Photo / Photosport

De Vries comes regarded as someone with strong leadership qualities and AFC will no doubt hope he can inspire their younger players as they embark on their first season.

A player who also may have aspirations of again pushing for an All Whites call up (six caps so far), De Vries offers European football experience while still having plenty in the tank at 29.

His professional career to date includes playing for Swedish second-tier club IFK Varnamo, where he was named 2021 Superettan Champion, as well as Nykopings BIS plus a stint in Canada.

Most recently taking the field for Eastern Suburbs, De Vries says you can already feel the anticipation at a local level ahead of Auckland FC’s season.

“Now you can feel the excitement through all age grades at suburb level and in schools. It’s an honour to be part of what Auckland FC will create for young players, their families and the wider Auckland communities in getting everyone motivated and inspired by football.”

Auckland FC will join the A-League Men at the beginning of the 2024-25 season in October 2024. The season runs until May and includes a 26-round regular season followed by a finals series playoff, with 12 home games confirmed to be played at Mount Smart Stadium.

Auckland FC will launch its A-League Women’s team, to play in the 2025-26 season, early next year.

The new franchise will be the latest side to be based in New Zealand’s largest city, after attempts made in the past to establish a club.

Football Kingz FC ran from 1999 to 2004 before it was dissolved and replaced by the New Zealand Knights, who were active from 2004 to 2007, including the first two seasons of the A-League.

79-year-old Bill Foley is the owner and is also owner of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, a stakeholder in French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient and a minority owner of Hibernian FC in Scotland.

Away from football, Foley’s Black Knight Sports and Entertainment group are also the consortium that owns NHL outfit Vegas Golden Knights.

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.



