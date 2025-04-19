Follow the action as Auckland FC meet the Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park.

By Michael Burgess

Auckland FC remain on track for A-League glory, even if the last six weeks have been a challenging period.

That’s the view of Auckland defender Francis de Vries in the wake of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Sydney FC. The result, achieved with a stirring fightback from 2-0 down after 32 minutes, extended their unbeaten run to 12 games, dating back to mid-January. However, it was also their fifth draw in the last six games, a run which has seen their cushion at the top of the A-League shrink considerably.

But the All Whites fullback believes confidence levels throughout the squad remain high.

”It’s in a good place at the moment,” de Vries told the Herald. “We are looking forward to the next game and to the playoffs as well, but we know that we have a job to do before that. There are three games to go and this is often how football seasons go, that you work very hard for a long time and it usually comes down to the last few games.”

There are all kinds of permutations but the Black Knights (47 points) are being pursued strongly by both Melbourne City (43 points) and Western United (41 points, ahead of Sunday’s clash with Western Sydney Wanderers). Auckland FC desperately want to claim the Premiers Plate – and the playoff advantages that come with it – but it’s not entirely straightforward, as their run home includes away fixtures against Melbourne Victory and Western United. The pressure has ramped up but de Vries is unperturbed.

”It’s something that you don’t consciously think about a lot whilst you’re in it,” said de Vries.

“When you’re analysing it from the outside, you’re looking at the bigger picture, but for us as players, it’s just about what’s on the cards next week. We know we’ve got [Melbourne] Victory next and every game’s tough as every team’s got something to play for and lots of teams are hitting form. We are continuing to stick to our guns, stay playing the way that we want to and we’ll see what comes off the back of that.”