The wait is over for football fans in New Zealand's largest city. Video / Supplied

The wait is over for football fans in New Zealand’s largest city.

Auckland’s A-Leagues football club has today unveiled its team name, logo and playing kit at a launch event in downtown Tāmaki Makaurau as it builds an identity from the ground up before joining the next A-League men’s season.

The team name was revealed as Auckland FC – beating out other names on a shortlist that was revealed earlier by the Herald.

It does appear that Black Knights will be used as something of a nickname in reference to owner Bill Foley’s Black Knight Football group, with branding at the announcement displaying the moniker.

Backed by Foley and his global sports consortium, the club launches as football gains momentum in New Zealand as one of the fastest-growing sports, with more than 40,000 Kiwis playing across clubs in Auckland alone. The timing comes off the back of the huge success of the Fifa Women’s World Cup that saw football showcased like never before in this country.

The launch event was held at Britomart’s The Chamberlain, part of the Foleys’ hospitality holdings, and the venue will become Auckland FC’s official fan zone.

Auckland FC crest

Auckland FC's crest.

The club looks to represent the city of Auckland, from its primary kit colour of electric blue, building on Auckland’s traditional royal blue, in the crest.

A simple design features an “A” for Auckland in its centre, which doubles as a nod to Rangitoto and the city’s skyline and unique Sky Tower.

A Black Knight visor and stripes in the badge link the crest to club founder Bill Foley and the teams that form part of the Black Knight Football Group.

2024 signifies the year of establishment as an Auckland flag is planted on the professional footballing map again.

Auckland FC playing kit

Auckland FC's New Balance kit.

Global apparel and footwear giants New Balance will be the club’s inaugural manufacturer with their first kit and other apparel likely to draw huge interest from fans.

Like the crest, a clean and simple design has been opted for, with A-League, New Balance and Auckland FC featuring just below the neckline. A collar and button give the playing kit a classic look.

A front-of-shirt sponsor is yet to be announced, which will change the complexion of the shirt somewhat. The kit is to go on pre-sale today on the club’s website.

Black Knights name on display at the announcement in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

Owner Bill Foley said he hopes to continue the success he has had in other sporting ventures with the Auckland franchise.

“What I love about football is that it has an incredible power to inspire anyone, no matter their age or background. We have a track record of building successful professional sports teams and just like we did in Las Vegas, I saw a unique opportunity to bring a new A-League football club with big ambitions to Auckland and take it to the world stage,” Foley said.

“We can’t wait to get started, nurture talent, accelerate the pathway for promising players here and overseas and showcase Auckland and its culture.”

Club CEO Nick Becker said there will be a focus on building a club that represents the city and its football fans.

“We are building the elite professional team that Auckland deserves. We want to be successful on the pitch, and we want to create a club that represents Tāmaki Makaurau for generations to come,” Becker said.

“More Kiwis play football than any other sport and we have seen first-hand how much Auckland has embraced football. Today is just the beginning of a very exciting journey and we can’t wait to build the future together with our community and our fans.”

Steve Corica, Auckland FC men’s head coach and one of the A-Leagues’ most successful players and managers, said he wanted to employ a philosophy of attacking football that would help to entice quality signings.

“I’m looking forward to helping build the club from the ground up, foster a strong attacking team known for their entertaining style of football, and attract some of the best talent to grow with the club. We’ll have some exciting player announcements to make from June 2024.”

Auckland FC coach Steve Corica. Photo / Photosport

Auckland FC will join the A-League Men at the beginning of the 2024-25 season in October 2024. The season runs until May and includes a 26-round regular season followed by a finals series playoff, with 12 home games confirmed to be played at Mount Smart Stadium.

Auckland FC will launch its A-League Women’s team, to play in the 2025-26 season, early next year.

The new franchise will be the latest side to be based in New Zealand’s largest city, after attempts made in the past to establish a club.

Football Kingz FC ran from 1999 to 2004 before they were dissolved and replaced by the New Zealand Knights, who were active from 2004 to 2007.

The 79-year-old Foley is the owner of English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, a stakeholder in French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient and a minority owner of Hibernian FC in Scotland.

Away from football, Foley’s Black Knight Sports and Entertainment group are also the consortium that owns NHL outfit Vegas Golden Knights.