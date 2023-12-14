An impact evaluation report released today confirms the Fifa Women’s World Cup exceeded expectations in its delivery for New Zealand.

“While we know the on-field action captivated the nation, with more than 60 per cent of Kiwis watching a match, we’re thrilled the report shows the economic returns were even greater than forecast for New Zealand,” said New Zealand Major Events manager Kylie Hawker-Green.

The report shows a strong overall economic return with a net benefit to New Zealand of $109.5 million and was hugely successful across all key measures.

The Women’s World Cup generated a net economic benefit of $48.9 million for Auckland, which again was far above the expected level. The figure includes both direct and indirect spending and non-financial impacts, demonstrating the event’s positive economic and social benefits.

A benefit-cost ratio of 1.34 was identified, in other words for every $1 put in, New Zealand saw a return of $1.34.

“These economic results build on New Zealand’s successful track record of hosting large-scale events and continue to show the benefits both on and off the field of hosting women’s sport events,” said Hawker-Green.

Champions Spain put on a show on multiple occasions at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

Over 740,000 tickets were issued across the 29 matches hosted in New Zealand. In addition to this, there were around 170,000 visits to Fifa Fan Festival sites in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Dunedin.

“The event was welcome news to our tourism industry as it attracted almost 27,000 people to New Zealand, generating over 312,000 international visitor nights across the country, with an average stay of 11.6 nights,” said Hawker-Green.

The report shows visitors who came to New Zealand for the event spent $80.4 million on accommodation, meals, transport and shopping across the country.

Beyond the immediate economic benefits for Aotearoa’s largest city, the Women’s World Cup left a legacy for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland with over $18 million invested in upgrading pitches and facilities which will continue to benefit local communities for years to come, providing access to high-quality sporting infrastructure for athletes of all ages and abilities.

The report also shows the event has permanently altered New Zealand’s perception of women in sport, adding to our country’s proud history of advocating for gender equality.

Notably, 97 per cent of attendees to Eden Park matches reported the event significantly increased the visibility of women’s sports in New Zealand, highlighting the tournament’s potential to inspire and empower future generations of athletes and fans.

“The event adds to the trifecta of successful Women’s World Cups hosted in New Zealand during the past two years, with rugby and cricket in 2022 and now football in 2023. Hosting these three events was a deliberate strategy to elevate and showcase women’s sport in New Zealand,” said Hawker-Green.

“The knowledge and experience gained from hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 has enhanced New Zealand’s major event capacity and capability, and the success of the event will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a safe and capable host for global events.

“The Fifa Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 was the largest and most successful women’s sporting event ever, exceeding expectations on and off the field. It captured the hearts of the nation, elevated women’s football and sport more generally while cementing New Zealand’s global reputation as an exceptional major event host,” said Hawker-Green.