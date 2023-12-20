Steve Corica. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Corica is set to be announced as the inaugural coach of the Auckland A League men’s team.

The Herald understands that the former Sydney FC mentor has been confirmed in the role, following negotiations across this week.

As revealed in the Herald on Sunday, Corica was one of a six man shortlist identified by the Auckland hierarchy.

After a series of interviews with various candidates, Corica has been given the top job.

It’s believed that long time Wellington Phoenix staffer and current reserves coach Chris Greenacre - who also applied for the role - will be part of Corica’s team.

Corica’s appointment is arguably the biggest decision that the franchise will make ahead of the first season and they have elected to go with experience.

He has close ties with director of football Terry McFlynn: they played together at the Sky Blues between 2005 and 2010. Corica took Sydney to two A-League titles (2019 and 2020) and they finished second, first, second, eighth and fifth on the ladder across his stint, before he was replaced last month by former Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay after a poor start to this campaign.

Corica’s Sydney tenure had distinct periods, with the last two seasons a pronounced dip after three highly successful ones, but the acquisition of a title-winning coach is a statement from the new Auckland club that they mean to compete from the outset.

It’s also believed that former All Whites coach Danny Hay was sounded out, after being approached to apply.

Hay has been based in Perth since his controversial exit from the national role in November 2022. Hay refused to re-apply for the role after the New Zealand Football board decided to take the job to market, following an external review.

That was despite a period which saw the All Whites make considerable progress - with plenty of new players blooded and an eye-catching style of play.