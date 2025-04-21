So, to be overhauled, Auckland FC would have to lose their final two matches, against Perth on Sunday and Western United next Saturday, while Melbourne City have to be perfect against Adelaide United on Saturday and Sydney FC. Not only that, but with some serious margins, to facilitate the necessary goal swing. Melbourne City showed their fighting qualities, coming back from 2-0 down against the Western Sydney Wanderers to draw on Saturday night, but this is a bridge too far.

It won’t happen. It can’t happen. Yes, we said the same thing in San Francisco in 2013, when Emirates Team New Zealand was leading Oracle by 7-1. But this is much more over than that, and the coup de grace should come this weekend.

Auckland FC won’t be complacent – not against one of only two teams to have beaten them this season – but they will be confident after coming through high-pressure road trips in the past fortnight.

Saturday was an important clean sheet and even though they have been frustrated by a run of draws, they have still averaged two goals per game across the past seven matches. Perth are coming off a bye – which helps to negate some of the travel issues – and had an impressive win over Adelaide before that to break a run of losses. But the last-placed team don’t look equipped to crash the party, not when there is so much on the line and given Auckland’s defensive strength, displayed across the current 13-match unbeaten streak.

Auckland FC celebrate a goal. Photo / Photosport

It’s an ideal scenario, which allows the club to think ahead, at least in the background. While not much will change for the football department, logistical plans can be made outside that.

Their confirmed top-two placing means a guaranteed week off in the first round of the finals, before a two-legged semifinal. As the higher-ranked team, Auckland have the luxury of choosing and will opt to be home in the return match. The first leg will be staged on the weekend of May 17-18, with the home match already pencilled in for Go Media Stadium the following week. The grand final is played on King’s Birthday weekend. If the Black Knights reach the last dance, the game will be in Auckland, most likely at Mt Smart on Saturday, May 31.

Coach Steve Corica can also consider his options. Some players carrying niggles could be given a rest to freshen up while others – who need minutes – may have a chance to show what they can do. There will be no thought of easing up, but some rotation could be positive after a long campaign.

Reflecting on Saturday’s win over Melbourne Victory, Corica was thrilled with the defensive effort and application, for just their second clean sheet in eight games. It was a team focus, though goalkeeper Alex Paulsen warranted special mention, with some outstanding stops. But generally, Melbourne Victory were kept at arm’s length while Auckland FC took their chances well.

“We’re one of those teams that we need to work hard to win games,” said Corica. “I set the team up to do that. You know, there’s no out for any player. They have to do their job defensively. It shows and it pays off.”

Corica was less satisfied with their output in possession, admitting at times they “weren’t great”. There were mitigating factors – as the team adjusted to a new 3-5-2 shape – but Corica expects an improvement on Sunday.

“I’d like to be a little bit better at home with the ball and more positive,” he said. “But it’s just important that we get it done, and if we have to, do what we did on Saturday and defend for our lives, that’s what we have to do.”

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.