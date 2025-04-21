Advertisement
Auckland FC: Why new A-League club have already sealed their first trophy - Michael Burgess

5 mins to read

Herald football writer Michael Burgess spent two days in camp with Auckland FC, on their first trip to Australia this season. Video / MIchael Burgess
Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for New Zealand's Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns.
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Auckland FC are six points clear with two matches left in the A-League regular season.
  • They could lift the Premiers Plate in Auckland with a win over Perth Glory on Sunday.
  • Auckland FC could win the Premiers Plate as early as Saturday night should Melbourne City drop points to Adelaide United.

Auckland FC have conquered their first peak. Now, they can plan for the ultimate summit.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory was a clinical performance, just at the right time. It was also a result that sealed the

