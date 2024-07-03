Advertisement
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

Auckland FC: Three more signings announced for A-League club, including two All Whites

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Auckland FC’s squad continues to grow, with the addition of three more players announced today.

The latest signings to the team are Scott Galloway, Callan Elliot and Joey Champness.

It comes after the expansion A-League football club announced the signing of highly rated defender Dan Hall on Tuesday.

These signings bring a wealth of professional experience to the club, says head coach Steve Corica.

“Between the three of them they have played more than 400 professional games. Scott is obviously the most experienced, having won a decent amount of silverware and is a real versatile player capable of playing both right and left back. Callan was a regular with the Phoenix and Joey has played internationally in Turkey,” Corica says.

“These are three quality players who will provide the club with a solid foundation. I’m proud to bring them here and they are just as excited to play for us.

Callan Elliott will be looking to add to his three All Whites caps.
“With these three signings, plus the addition of centre back Dan Hall earlier in the week, fans will start to see the type of team we’re trying to build. A team that is exciting to watch that mixes youth with experience and a good amount of local talent.

“There’s also a lot more to come and I know there is a lot of excitement for our international visa players. All I can say is watch this space.”

Auckland FC now has a total of 16 signings as they continue to shape their squad for their upcoming inaugural season.

“We continue to strengthen the squad with three quality signings. It’s great to bring back two more Kiwis to Auckland and in Scott, we have a talented player who has won the premiership and championship at Melbourne City, so he knows what it takes to succeed in the A-League,” says CEO Nick Becker.

Scott Galloway is another signing for Auckland FC with championship credentials. Photo / Getty Images
Galloway, 29, is an seasoned defender who has played over 243 professional games, including 22 for the Wellington Phoenix. He joins from Melbourne City and with the majority of his career having been spent in the A-League, and having won the competition three times, he will be an experienced head amongst the group.

Elliot, 24, returns to New Zealand after a season with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell FC. He will be looking to earn a spot in the All Whites squad and add to his three international appearances.

Champness, 27, is an Auckland-born left-winger who has six international caps to his name. He has been playing in Turkey since the 2020/21 season.

Auckland FC’s inaugural A-League Men season is set to kick off in October.

Latest from Auckland FC

