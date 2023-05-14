An aerial view of Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport

The home of the Warriors will be known officially as Go Media Stadium Mount Smart from today.

The stadium’s new name is a result of a naming rights deal between Auckland Stadiums and Go Media, an outdoor advertising company.

The name was announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning. The deal is for one year, with both parties keen to extend it after that time.

Mt Smart hasn’t had a naming sponsor since it was called Ericsson Stadium from 1995 to 2006.

The first fixture under the new name will be Friday’s Super Rugby Pacific game between Moana Pasifika and the Crusaders.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited Stadiums Director James Parkinson said: “It was important for us to find a partner that complements and enhances what we do at the stadium, as well as being able to add value to the community, our whole organisation and the sports, events and entertainment teams who rely on us as host and as a world-class venue.

“Go Media is a natural fit, proudly Kiwi-owned and community-minded. I’m looking forward to extending our existing relationship to see how we can contribute to the community around Mt Smart Rarotonga Reserve together.”

Go Media Managing Director Mike Gray added: “As a New Zealand company that backs New Zealanders across Aotearoa like no other – through sports, arts, music, comedy and culture – we are proud to put our name to such an iconic stadium. We are looking forward to using our networks and leveraging our shared passion for events and entertainment, together.”