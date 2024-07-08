At only 24, Brimmer was the youngest Australian to win the Johnny Warren Medal award since Mark Viduka was crowned player of the year in 1995.

Auckland FC have signed Melbourne Victory's Jake Brimmer.

Brimmer, who has been praised for his all-action style of play and goal-scoring ability, has also been named in the A-League All-Star team and received Melbourne Victory’s Victory Medal.

“He has superb passing range and the ability to score from anywhere within 35 yards of goal. Combined with his tenure in Victory’s leadership group, Jake has demonstrated dedicated progression from player to a key role model for his teammates,” said Corica.

“The next step is to continue to work hard on his game and at being the best player he can be for Auckland FC.”

In 2014, while negotiating a contract with the Victory, Brimmer was seen by a scout from the English Premier League’s Liverpool and subsequently signed a three-year deal. He spent three years with the six-time European champions before being released in 2017.

At only 24, Jake Brimmer brings valuable A-League experience to Auckland FC. Photo / Photosport

His signing adds to Auckland FC’s building squad, which includes back-to-back champion Dan Hall, All Whites Callan Elliot and Joey Champness, and three-time A-League title winner Scott Galloway.

Brimmer, who was born in Lilydale, Victoria, spoke highly of his time at semi-professional club Nunawading City FC in Victoria’s Premier League 2 and expressed his excitement for the new challenge with Auckland FC.

“It’s never easy leaving the club you’ve grown up supporting, but Auckland FC will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having played alongside many of the team, I know how strong the squad is and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win.”

Auckland FC is majority owned by Bill Foley, with Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray as local co-owners, and will play their home games at Mt Smart’s Go Media Stadium.

The 2024-25 A-League season is set to kick off in October.



