Melbourne Victory midfielder Jake Brimmer has signed with Auckland FC, becoming the latest addition to the A-League’s newest team.
The 26-year-old, the 2021-22 recipient of the Johnny Warren Medal, which is awarded to the A-League Men’s best player, was unveiled by Auckland FC head coach Steve Corica during a pre-season training session at North Harbour Stadium.
With nearly 150 A-League caps, he brings experience to the Auckland FC squad while entering his physical prime.
Corica expressed his confidence in Brimmer’s talent and believed the club’s pathways would help him succeed beyond the A-League.
“He possesses immense talent that will take him beyond the A-League. Auckland FC has the pathways to help him achieve that and we anticipate he will step up to his role within the club as a key contributor to the team’s success both on and off the field.”
At only 24, Brimmer was the youngest Australian to win the Johnny Warren Medal award since Mark Viduka was crowned player of the year in 1995.
Brimmer, who has been praised for his all-action style of play and goal-scoring ability, has also been named in the A-League All-Star team and received Melbourne Victory’s Victory Medal.
“He has superb passing range and the ability to score from anywhere within 35 yards of goal. Combined with his tenure in Victory’s leadership group, Jake has demonstrated dedicated progression from player to a key role model for his teammates,” said Corica.
“The next step is to continue to work hard on his game and at being the best player he can be for Auckland FC.”
In 2014, while negotiating a contract with the Victory, Brimmer was seen by a scout from the English Premier League’s Liverpool and subsequently signed a three-year deal. He spent three years with the six-time European champions before being released in 2017.
Brimmer, who was born in Lilydale, Victoria, spoke highly of his time at semi-professional club Nunawading City FC in Victoria’s Premier League 2 and expressed his excitement for the new challenge with Auckland FC.
“It’s never easy leaving the club you’ve grown up supporting, but Auckland FC will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having played alongside many of the team, I know how strong the squad is and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win.”
Auckland FC is majority owned by Bill Foley, with Ali Williams and Anna Mowbray as local co-owners, and will play their home games at Mt Smart’s Go Media Stadium.
The 2024-25 A-League season is set to kick off in October.