Friday night was a humbling experience for the Warriors.

It’s far too easy in the season to talk about crossroads, but the 30-12 defeat to St George-Illawarra was the kind of performance that will raise some questions. It was a rare event in the Andrew Webster era, as the Warriors had no answers once the Dragons got going.

The Sydney team are not seen as top contenders this year but were highly impressive and they have improved under new coach Shane Flanagan. It was another reminder of the demands of the NRL, as the Warriors were off their game and the opposition took full advantage.

There were some obvious turning points – as an offside, Jacob Liddle snaffled a goal-line intercept when Mitch Barnett was about to score the Warriors’ second try, for a potential 12-0 advantage, before the Dragons crossed moments later – but not enough to change the result.

First-half blues

For the third time this season, along with their Sharks and Raiders matches, the Warriors couldn’t make the most of a hot start, where they completely dominated possession and territory. They could have been two or three tries ahead – with a significant buffer – but a combination of desperate defence and execution that was slightly off – restricted them to six points, leaving the door open for the Dragons once momentum swung later in the first half.

Fatigue

The Warriors lacked their usual spark, especially in the period either side of halftime, as the efforts of the past six weeks, where every match has been a grind, took its toll. This was particularly relevant for the forwards, with each member of the starting pack making at least 43 tackles in the 90-minute battle against the Sea Eagles last week.

Shaun Johnson during a pause in play in the Warriors' match against the St George-Illawarra Dragons on Friday. Photo / Photosport

Injuries

Every NRL team has to deal with a casualty ward but the Warriors have been especially affected. They’ve already used 27 players this season, more than any other club apart from the Rabbitohs. More importantly, it is the particular individuals who are missing. Marata Niukore is the big body they desperately need – in a relatively small pack – but he has only played 20 minutes this season. Dylan Walker is the best impact forward at the club, Bunty Afoa is a solid senior prop, Jazz Tevaga offers a point of difference and Luke Metcalf has rare pace.

Structural imbalance

In comparison with most teams, the Warriors have a relatively lightweight second-row combination with Kurt Capewell and Jackson Ford. If they are not delivering it heaps pressure on the middles, especially Addin Fonua-Blake, Tohu Harris and Mitch Barnett, with the load they have to carry to lay the platform. While Ford and Capewell prioritise defensive work rate, the return of 57 run metres between them on Friday night told a story.

Second-season suffocation

The rest of the NRL had the entire off-season to study the Warriors’ playbook – and it shows. There aren’t as many offensive surprises and teams are ready for what is coming from the Auckland club, especially the right-edge moves that were so productive last year. The Warriors still have plenty in their attacking arsenal but have to work that much harder to score tries.

Changes coming?

Webster is loyal to his troops and not the kind of coach who drops players on a whim. He also doesn’t have too many options – given the injury situation – but he will be thinking hard about it, as some individuals aren’t delivering the week-to-week consistency that is required.

Big tests are on their way

The Warriors don’t have long to rediscover their best. They should rebound against the unpredictable Titans on Anzac Day – even off a short turnaround. However, they then face one of their season’s toughest stretches, with three consecutive weeks on the road to play the Knights, Roosters and Panthers, a visit of the high-flying Dolphins then the always daunting trip to Townsville.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.