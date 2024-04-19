The Warriors were unable to stop the Dragons. Photo / Photosport

Dragons 30

Warriors 12

You have to hope this was just a blip.

This wasn’t the Warriors team we have come to know in the Andrew Webster era – and bought back unwanted memories of some awful defeats to the Dragons over the years.

Maybe it was fatigue. Maybe it was the growing injury toll starting to bite. Maybe it was over confidence, or the distraction caused by the huge James Fisher-Harris hype during the week

Whatever it was, it was nowhere near good enough, as the Warriors were steamrolled 30-12 by the Dragons on Friday night.

After the Warriors took an early 6-0 lead, the Dragons scored five unanswered tries to stun the Auckland club.

If the Warriors were off colour, St George were breathing fire, in one of their best performances in years.

They were considerable underdogs, but defended superbly, especially in the opening 20 minutes, where they repelled the Warriors constantly.

In contrast the Warriors couldn’t establish their usual defensive platform and conceded some messy tries. St George dominated the ruck for most of the match and made the visitors pay, while the Warriors were also hampered by penalties and indiscipline.

It was a tough watch, with few players emerging with credit and some individuals badly missing the mark.

Webster is usually measured in his assessment but won’t have much to like about this, one of the most comprehensive defeats he has overseen as a first grade coach.

They’ll have to reset quickly, with another short turnaround before the Anzac Day match against the Titans.

Ironically, the Warriors could have been almost out of sight after 20 minutes. In terms of game control, they produced their best first quarter of the season, with remarkable 30 tackles to one inside the opposition half, including a series of repeat sets on the goal line. The home side didn’t even have a play the ball inside the Warriors 20 metres’ area until the 25th minute.

But – not for the first time this season – the Warriors couldn’t make it count. It was mainly down to desperate defence, though the Warriors’ lacked the clinical execution we saw in 2023, with the timing not quite there, which allowed tacklers extra time to swoop

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is tackles against the Dragons. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson strolled through a gaping hole to score in the 11th minute, taking advantage of Wayde Egan’s deception and some lazy defence. But that was as good as it got.

After hanging on grimly, the Dragons got momentum through a couple of penalties, before two tries in the space of five minutes to Mosese Suli and Mikaele Ravalawa. Both came from one on one misses but it was a product of pressure, as the Warriors were set back on their heels.

Ben Hunt’s strong individual try – through three defenders – symbolised the Dragon’s resurgence. There were helped by more repeat sets and penalties and simply powered through the middle, before the outstanding Zac Lomax grabbed a bonus two point field goal just before the break.

The mindset of the two teams was epitomised early in the second half, as an adrenalin charged Lomax soared way above Marcelo Montoya for their fourth try. There was more pain to come, as a Johnson grubber bounced too long, before the Dragons went the length of the field to force a line drop out, with a mental lapse from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck gifting St George a penalty in front of the posts.

That felt like the end of the road, and any hope of a miraculous comeback was over with Tyrell Sloan’s long range try in the 61st minute, after Johnson dropped the ball cold, then Watene-Zelezniak was fended off by the speedy fullback, before the Warriors winger grabbed a late consolation.

Warriors 12 (Shaun Johnson, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak tries; Johnson 2 conversions)

Dragons 30 (Mosese Suli, Mikaele Ravalawa, Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax, Tyrell Sloan tries, Lomax 3 conversions, penalty, two point field goal)

Halftime: 16-6