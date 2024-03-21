Warriors coach Andrew Webster (L) congratulates Shaun Johnson. Photo / Getty Images.

The door is still open for Shaun Johnson to remain at the Warriors in 2025, despite the retention activity of the past week.

The re-signing of half Luke Metcalf and hooker Freddy Lussick on extended deals was significant, in more ways than one. It was an early show of faith in the youngsters, with 21 and 36 NRL games behind them respectively.

Coach Andrew Webster and his staff have obviously seen enough in pre-season, to warrant further investment. It also locks in the Warriors spine for the next two seasons, with multiple fullbacks (Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Taine Tuaupiki), halves (Metcalf, Te Maire Martin and Chanel Harris-Tavita) and hookers (Wayde Egan and Lussick) secured until at least the end of 2025.

Johnson remains the wildcard. The club need to plan for life without the local product – as he cannot go on forever – but also must factor in the possibility of his presence next year.

Shaun Johnson. Canterbury Bulldogs v New Zealand Warriors. NRL Premiership rugby league season, Sydney Australia on Friday 12 May 2023. Photo: NRL Photos

While the most likely scenario is that Johnson will retire at the end of this season, that was what we expected in 2023. Johnson is enjoying his football as much as ever, revitalised under the Andrew Webster regime and coming off the best season of his career. Living up to those standards won’t be easy but the 33-year-old has made a solid start to 2024 and remains – by some distance – the most effective playmaker and organiser at the club.

His future beyond this season will come down to form, along with his physical and mental appetite to put himself through everything that another campaign would entail. The club would have to do some shuffling to accommodate him but would likely find a way.

Metcalf remains the preferred option beside Johnson but don’t discount Martin forcing his way back. He is a great competitor, a strong defender and an underrated playmaker. His horrific injury last season (broken leg) meant he still wasn’t 100 per cent when he returned just before the finals and it was likely still a factor during this pre-season.

However, the club expect big things from Metcalf, off the back of an outstanding pre-season block. The 25-year-old has put on size and muscle, developed his kicking game and is the best support player at the club.

He’s also matured, with a sense that he is ready to seize his opportunity, rather than wait for it to be delivered on a plate. That’s why the Warriors decided to move now, also cognisant of the shortage of quality halves on the market, which could see Metcalf poached away.

Luke Metcalf of the Warriors. Photo: John Davidson

While Lussick (23) is not in the class of Egan, he’s a capable deputy. He’s fit, tough and a good professional, though he could face competition from Harris-Tavita for the relieving dummy half role, at least in the short term.

The spine will be critical on Friday night in Christchurch, as the Warriors aim to stop the run of disjointed performances this year. While they should have won in Melbourne – but for the Storm’s miracle finale – they can’t afford a repeat of the messy first half.

Although it is early in the season, this match is a big test for Webster, off a short turn around, with only two training sessions. There was a tricky phase last season – with consecutive losses to the Storm, Roosters and Panthers – but at that stage the team had a buffer, after a 5-2 early season stretch.

A 0-3 record now won’t be terminal but it wouldn’t leave much wriggle room, especially given their top four aspirations. But that’s a long way away and the Warriors remain focussed on delivering the quality they know they can, for extended periods.

“We are playing some of our best footy, just not for long enough,” admitted Webster.

The Raiders will be fearsome opposition, with a number of Kiwis, notably Joseph Tapine and Jordan Rapana, that always lift for these clashes. They are full of confidence– after consecutive victories to start the season – and will be out to avenge the twin defeats last season, as the Warriors spoilt Jarrod Croker’s 300th NRL match then won via golden point at Mt Smart.

But the Warriors, particularly several individuals, are due big performances and there is a sense that Friday could be when it all comes together. They will be lifted by a sell-out crowd, with league fever sweeping Christchurch. There hasn’t been an NRL match in the Garden City since 2019, while it is the first time in the Warriors’ 30-year history that they have taken a home game to the Canterbury region.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.