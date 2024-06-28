Wild horses - or even a toasted sandwich and a cup of tea - couldn’t drag me out of bed to watch the final act in this whacky World Cup.

Then again, if the dreaded insomnia strikes, it might be an entertaining way of getting through the night.

South Africa’s ridiculously easy semifinal win over Afghanistan exposed T20 and this tournament’s inherent flaws.

But the final could be a blast.

A personal favourite…Belgium v France, Euro 2024 knockout stage, Tuesday 4am.

It’s cutthroat football time…brilliant.

On the face of it, this is the classiest game in the round of 16 although a few of the tournament heavyweights, including these two, are getting bogged down.

Kevin De Bruyne versus Kylian Mbappe is a tantalising prospect.

It would be fantastic to see Belgium win Euro 2024 in Germany, because De Bruyne deserves a major trophy to crown his career.

Meanwhile, all hell will break loose if England fall to Slovakia (Monday, 4am).

Something different…Sacred: A Rugby Story for the Ages, various times.

A documentary on Sacred Heart College’s very rare Auckland 1A title victory in 2023, made by school old boys, makes its public debut on Sunday.

This 40-minute programme got two thumbs up from the NZ Herald’s schools rugby writer Bruce Holloway.

Schoolboy rugby still seems to touch the heartstrings the way rugby in general used to.

No going forward…Warriors v Brisbane, Saturday 5pm

The Warriors’ NRL finals hopes are in trouble.

Meanwhile, the shaky Broncos can ill-afford to hit Auckland without their potentially exhausted State of Origin stars Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh on board.

The Warriors have crucial players back but they’ve made a habit of blowing great starts at Mt Smart, are coming off a disaster on the Gold Coast and their go-forward needs an overhaul.

Coach Andrew Webster continues to name middleweight tackling machine Jackson Ford as a middle forward, even though he’s like a go-kart in a demolition derby when it comes to smashing the ball up.

Throw in prop Addin Fonua-Blake’s apparent form crash (it’s difficult to tell where the big man is at right now) and an underwhelming bench…eeeek.

But where there is Mitch Barnett, there is hope. And maybe the mighty Haas and Carrigan will be pooped.

