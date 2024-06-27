India celebrate their victory. Photo / Getty Images

India have hammered defending champions England by 68 runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup to book their place in the final against South Africa.

Put in to bat in the rain-hit match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, the 2007 champions India posted 7-171 with skipper Rohit Sharma (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) scoring the bulk of the runs on a slow track.

England were then bowled out for 103 in the 17th over, never really recovering from a top-order collapse and surrendering to India’s spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed three wickets apiece.

South Africa had beaten Afghanistan 24 hours earlier to reach Saturday’s final in Bridgetown, Barbados.



