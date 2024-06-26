Scored two tries and ran an impressive 158 metres as the Blues’ left edge dominated in a brutal first-half blitz. Was assured under the high ball.

3 Latrell Mitchell - 9

Announced his return to the Blues line-up with a powerful first run, before pulling off a flick-pass assist to To’o and later scoring a try of his own, but was also put on report for a high tackle on Xavier Coates.

4 Stephen Crichton - 9.5

Dominated his opposite number Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, including pulling the Queensland flyer into the in-goal to force a drop-out, as well as a key intercept when defending on his line before eventually setting up Zac Lomax for his second try with a flick-pass offload.

5 Zac Lomax - 9.5

Excelled in another flawless display after he was a shining light in game one, scoring two tries, including one that involved an impressive leap over Murray Taulagi to pluck Mitchell Moses’ kick out of the air and score in the corner. Also impressed with the boot, scoring four conversions from the sideline.

6 Jarome Luai - 7.5

Had a strong running game, including three tackle busts, but was very much playing second fiddle to his outstanding halves partner.

7 Mitchell Moses - 10

Clearly the man of the match as he steered NSW in one of the all-time great State of Origin performances, including four try assists and an imperious display with the boot. His defensive intensity was impressive, twice forcing knock-ons from Tom Dearden.

8 Jake Trbojevic - 5

Again played less than a half of football as NSW captain. Made plenty of runs early in the first half but from then on barely registered as the rest of the Blues forward pack dominated.

9 Reece Robson - 7

Fed plenty of good ball from dummy-half, a solid if under-the-radar display from the North Queensland rake.

10 Payne Haas - 6.5

Plenty of tackling and strong running from the Broncos prop, amassing 158 running metres and 38 tackles.

11 Liam Martin - 7.5

Slipped through the Queensland defence to score the first try of the night but fell foul of the referees, finding himself on report for a lifting penalty on Reuben Cotter and in the sin bin for an aggressive head rub on Jaydn Su’a.

12 Angus Crichton - 8

Was instrumental in Mitchell’s try with a flick-pass offload to Edwards in the lead up and forced a knock-on with a huge hit on Valentine Holmes as the Queensland centre was juggling a pass from Reece Walsh.

13 Cameron Murray - 7

Strong running from the South Sydney lock on his return from injury, as well as topping the tackle tally for NSW with 29, although he missed one.

14 Connor Watson - 6

Made a good impression with a strong first run on his debut after coming on in the 64th minute but only had the chance to make four carries in a limited display.

15 Isaah Yeo - 5.5

One of the quieter members in a dominant NSW Blues outfit, making 11 runs and 20 tackles.

16 Haumole Olakau’atu - 5

Made a big hit on Xavier Coates but did little else in a limited display in which he was given less than 20 minutes of game time.

17 Spencer Leniu - 6.5

Made a line-break and ran strongly when he had the chance to, having been one of the leading lights for the Blues in game one, but only managed six carries.

Queensland

1 Reece Walsh - 5

Was monstered by Latrell Mitchell in the second half as NSW targeted the Brisbane fullback once again. This time he played out the full game but was underwhelming, kicking out two restarts on the full to sum up Queensland’s night.

2 Xavier Coates - 3.5

Got over the line but was held up, and at the other end of the field was powerless to stop NSW crossing over multiple times on his side.

3 Valentine Holmes - 4

Dropped the ball when flattened by Angus Crichton while trying to juggle a pass from Walsh.

4 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - 5

Scored a try but was nowhere near the impressive best he showed in game one, missing a tackle on Dylan Edwards for the NSW fullback’s try as he battled a shoulder injury.

5 Murray Taulagi - 5.5

Was caught out of position and jumped over by Zac Lomax for NSW’s third try but assisted Tabuai-Fidow with a banana kick in behind after a line break, and scored a consolation try of his own.

6 Tom Dearden - 4.5

Showed some life in the second half but was outclassed by NSW’s halves, especially Mitchell Moses who twice rushed out of the line to force the Maroons five-eighth into knocking on.

7 Daly Cherry-Evans - 5

Had an unusually quiet night after his man-of-the-match performance in game one. Popped up with a try assist for Jeremiah Nanai in the second half after an anonymous opening 40 minutes.

8 Reuben Cotter - 4.5

Conceded a penalty early on and was out-muscled by the Blues forwards but put in a decent shift in defence with 37 tackles.

9 Ben Hunt - 4

Did not make a single run out of dummy-half and was barely noticeable in attack after shining in game one.

10 Lindsay Collins - 4

Ran hard on the first hit-up of the night but like his prop partner was overwhelmed by his opposite numbers, registering just eight runs and conceding two penalties to cede momentum.

11 Jaydn Su’A - 4.5

Made a line-break but also gave one away when an offload in the NSW 20-metre zone ended up in the hands of Stephen Crichton who broke down field, eventually leading to Lomax’s second try. Came up with another two errors.

12 Jeremiah Nanai - 5.5

Scored a try and made the most tackles for his side with 39 but was unable to compete with NSW’s forward pack.

13 Patrick Carrigan - 5

Was sin-binned for running into a melee in the second half and conceded a penalty for a high tackle on Lomax. Worked hard but had little to show for it, running for 121 metres and making 33 tackles.

14 Harry Grant - 4

Looked worse for wear after copping a nasty gash on his forehead from a head clash with a teammate in a tackle but again had a quiet display after he was one of the less impressive Queenslanders in game one.

15 Moeaki Fotuaika - 5.5

Ran strongly for 70 metres from limited minutes and made three tackle busts but gave away a penalty for ruck interference.

16 Felise Kaufusi - 5

Looked promising off the bench but only managed three runs and eight tackles.

17 Kurt Capewell - 4.5

Was barely noticeable in a brief stint as a substitute and made two missed tackles out of 12 attempts.







