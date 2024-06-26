All you need to know: State of Origin 2024, game II predictions

For the Blues, Latrell Mitchell headlines a host of changes, with the Rabbitohs superstar set for his first Origin appearance since 2021 after being named in the centres to replace the suspended Joseph Sua’ali’i.

Dylan Edwards will make his Origin debut for NSW at age 28 after a quad injury ruled him out of Game 1. Connor Watson, Mitchell Moses and Cameron Murray were also called in.

Where is it?

Origin returns to the MCG for the first time since 2018, when the Blues won 22-12. The MCG has hosted four previous State of Origin games while Melbourne has also played host at Olympic Park and Etihad Stadium.

Are there any Warriors playing?

Kurt Capewell has been named in the interchange for Queensland. He plays his first Origin game since 2022 and has been selected for his reliability and versatility. While a second-rower for the Warriors, he has played in the centres for the Maroons. Will be utilised on the edge as an outside back if the Maroons have an injury.

Mitch Barnett is 18th man for the Blues.

Elsewhere, former Warrior Reece Walsh lines up in Queensland’s No. 1 jersey, as a loose connection to the Kiwi club.

Kay match-ups?

Mitchell Moses vs Daly Cherry-Evans

Two halfbacks who enter Wednesday’s night game in differing form. Moses has struggled to recapture his best football since a foot injury derailed his season for Parramatta. But he has done enough to convince Michael Maguire he is the man to replace Nicho Hynes and lead the Blues to victory. Cherry-Evans’ status as a Queensland legend continues to grow after the Manly playmaker’s five-star showing in the series opener.

Latrell Mitchell vs Valentine Holmes

Mitchell’s return to the NSW set-up has Queensland on edge and nobody will be anticipating the presence of the Blues centre more than Holmes. Mitchell has made a point of hounding Will Chambers and Dane Gagai in the past and Holmes, whose form at club level has been up and down in 2024, faces one of the most testing battles of his career. Sparks will fly.

Dylan Edwards vs Reece Walsh

A battle of two fullbacks of contrasting styles. Edwards, who missed his debut in game one with a quad injury, is a workaholic who will be crucial if the Blues are to win the field position battle. Walsh on the other hand, is a magician who can make plays happen at the flick of a switch. The Queensland star hasn’t played a game since he was knocked out seven minutes into Origin I and will again be a target of focus for the Blues.

Payne Haas vs Patrick Carrigan

Two Brisbane teammates will lock horns in the middle, with metre-eater Haas needing to stand up and deliver for a NSW pack lacking punch. Haas’s Origin record has been questioned for the first time this series and against a familiar foe he can make a statement. Carrigan has developed into one of the game’s elite forwards and his ability to mix power with panache will be key to the Maroons’ fortunes.

Connor Watson vs Harry Grant

Grant has shown the ability over the last two series to come on at hooker and swing momentum in Queensland’s favour, with his willingness to run tormenting the Blues. Watson is in for his Origin debut and while he offers Maguire cover across the park, it’s assumed he will offer cover at dummy-half when NSW need to counteract Grant’s threat.

Who are the bookies backing?

The NZ TAB has the Blues as $1.78 favourites with Queensland paying $2.05 for the win and wrap up the series.

NSW 1-12 - $2.80

NSW 13+ - $3.90

Queensland 1-12 - $3

Queensland 13+- $5

How to watch?

As always, the Herald will have live coverage from the 10:05pm kick-off.

Elsewhere, Sky Open will broadcast Game II, live and free, as well as the same coverage on Sky Sport 4.

If you’re wanting something a bit different, our friends at the Alternative Commentary Collective will also have their coverage on Sky Sport 9, starting at 9:55pm.

State of Origin II predictions

Chris Rattue: NSW 1-12

Nick Bewley: NSW 1-12

Will Toogood: Queensland 1-12

Alex Powell: NSW 1-12

Winston Aldworth: Queensland 1-12

Michael Burgess: NSW 1-12

State of Origin II lineups

New South Wales: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Brian To’o, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Zac Lomax, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Jake Trbojevic (c), 9. Reece Robson, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Liam Martin, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Cameron Murray.

Interchange: 14. Connor Watson, 15. Isaah Yeo, 16. Haumole Olakau’atu, 17. Spencer Leniu.

Queensland: 1. Reece Walsh 2. Xavier Coates 3. Valentine Holmes 4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow 5. Murray Taulagi 6. Tom Dearden 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c) 8. Reuben Cotter 9. Ben Hunt 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Jaydn Su’a 12. Jeremiah Nanai 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Harry Grant 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Felise Kaufusi 17. Kurt Capewell.

- With AAP







