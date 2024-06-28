“The club and our commitment to the fans. I think the first lot of jerseys sold out within 17 minutes. Then we’ve done three runs since then. The partnership is definitely more than the logo and more than the name.”

Paris, who joined Vodafone in 2018, says being more than a logo or more than a name is why the partnership between the two brands has stood for so long.

“I think it’s the personal relationships, the cultural DNA that is so similar between the two organisations. It’s been going on longer than I’ve been around here. [We’ve] stuck together through thick and thin and ultimately it’s the best of New Zealand. Its about teammates and mateship and having each other’s back.”

The Warriors 2024 Heritage jersey will finally be worn on field against the Broncos.

Thick and thin is something of a catchphrase for Warriors fans, who pride themselves on sticking by the team as they have embarked on a number of roller coaster seasons over their 30 years. The 2024 season is no different.

After the history-making 2023 season, the Warriors have struggled to recapture that same form and sit in a precarious position in terms of finals hopes with nine matches remaining.

Paris tells the Herald he sees a similarity in the commitment between One NZ and the Warriors in the matchgoing fans who pack out Mt Smart each week.

“There have been tough times where we’ve [the Warriors] been bottom of the table and then other times when we’ve been top of the table. I think the club and One NZ, it’s a reflection of the fans.

“Even when we’ve [the Warriors] been at our worst and it’s been pouring down. Last game of the season, no chance of making the finals there’ll be 10,000 fans in the rain making noise, supporting their team.

“I hope more people stick around because there will be bad times to come I have no doubt. It’s [the NRL] one of the toughest competitions in the country but I think the club and One NZ are representing the best of the fans.”

Someone who has seen the partnership from day one is La’auli Montgomery Junior “Monty” Betham, one of the Warriors favourite sons.

Betham was at the club in 1999 when the deal was first signed and recalls his early memories as a 20-year-old as being a little more material than his view now.

“I was 20 at the time, I was just happy I was part of a first grade side. But also, the fact that we had these flip phones given to us that were free... even just having the latest phone for a young island boy was pretty cool.”

25 years later and the lock forward of 105 Warriors caps is able to reflect look back on the partnership through a different lense.

“They’ve always been centre stage in terms of supporting everything. From a players point of view seeing them sponsor a lot of accolades and the trophies over the years, just always being involved.

“You don’t feel like it’s a formal agreement, you feel like they’re part of the family and part of the team.”

Monty Betham has been a Warrior for as long as One NZ have. Photo / Photosport

Betham tells the Herald that since he has become involved with the Warriors commercial team he always ensures he feeds back to One NZ how valuable their efforts have been over the years.

“They help us grow as a club, really and help change the narrative around us being an easy beat club to be a club that could do it [win a premiership].”

Brands and their partnerships are only as strong as their leadership. Both the Warriors and One NZ have had strong leaders in key positions over the years, but Betham says he has noticed that the leadership of Paris at One NZ has strengthened the bond between the two further.

“He’s the man,” Betham says of Paris, “the fact you can call him JP and he comes out and he’s got the Warriors shoes on. He gets a bit vocal on social media, a bit more restrained these days. He brings up schools from Invercargill, he knows all the boys names, he understands what the boys have been through,”

Like sticking by the club through thick and thin, vocalising support on social media is a core value of being a Warriors fan. Early in Paris’ tenure as CEO at One NZ, he found himself in hot water over some comments made on social media alleging “cheating” by NRL officials against the Warriors.

He walked those comments back and instead said he noticed “unconscious bias” in decisions made against the Warriors and that he would go so far as to pay the fines of Warriors CEO Cameron George and coach Andrew Webster if they were to speak out against the officials as well.

Paris points out that most of the criticism came from the Australian side of the Tasman and he is correct, with many a fellow Warriors fan voicing opinions of support for the CEO at the time.

“I really care deeply about this club and I did before I was the CEO of the organisation. Sometimes you’ve got to remind yourself you’re just a fan, but you’re also the CEO both at the same time.”

While it is not something Paris can enact on the spot, he says when asked to reflect on what 25 years of partnership between One NZ and the Warriors means to him he says if it were up to him he’d sign another deal for 100 years.

“If I had my way, I’d sign a 100 year partnership. This is a multi-generational thing. It’s 25 years now but why shouldn’t it be 125 years.”

