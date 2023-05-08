Earlier, Jason Paris came under fire for describing decisions against the club as “cheating of the highest order”. Photo / Photosport

Earlier, Jason Paris came under fire for describing decisions against the club as “cheating of the highest order”. Photo / Photosport

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris has walked back earlier comments calling referees officiating Warriors NRL matches “cheats” but maintains there is a level of bias towards the Auckland-based club.

Paris, the boss of the Warriors’ major corporate sponsor One NZ (formerly branded Vodafone), told Newstalk ZB he has yet to have a conversation with the NRL regarding his comments and is unsure if he will be fined as a result of them.

He described his initial social media comment as an “emotional response from an emotional fan in the heat of the moment”.

“Of course, the refs are doing the best job they possibly can, but you cannot argue with the consistent inconsistencies against the Warriors game after game after game,” he said.

“Look at video footage, compare the Warriors games versus other games, the Warriors rollings versus other teams.”

Paris said there might even be an “unconscious bias” among referees against the Warriors not being “in great form” over the past few seasons.

The NRL referees’ union is considering taking legal action against Paris after his initial tweet accusing officials of “cheating”.

Paris said he has not spoken to Warriors coach Andrew Webster, who is also clearly frustrated at referee decisions during games. Webster said this week that if the media paid his fines, he would share his thoughts about the decisions.

“I haven’t talked to them, I haven’t talked to the club; like, I will just leave them to focus on ... what’s on the field and maybe, as a passionate fan, I can be an advocate for them. Of course, we all play our best games from the sideline,” Paris said.

One NZ chief executive Jason Paris. Photo / Dean Purcell

Paris went as far as to suggest that a Givealittle page should be set up to funds to pay the fines of Webster and other officials who wish to speak out about the decisions the referees make, if not just pay the fine himself.

“So I think the best chance would be starting up some kind of Givealittle and I’ll definitely be front and centre to contribute if it was needed”, Paris said.

A Givealittle page created to pre-emptively cover any fines received by Webster for talking to match officials has been pulled today. Warriors superfan Connor Hathaway, who created the page, said he was told via email the crowdfunding organisation did not allow groups fundraising on behalf of the Warriors or Webster.

Paris said he is continuing to also fight for the NRL to use the video footage “at their fingertips” and suggested he might even take matters into his own hands if it isn’t done and crunch the numbers himself.

Earlier, Paris came under fire from NRL officials for describing decisions against the club as “cheating of the highest order” on social media during the side’s 18-6 loss to the Penrith Panthers on Saturday night.

The NRL shot back at the claims, with league chief executive Andrew Abdo saying that “questioning their integrity is completely unacceptable”.

“We will do everything possible to protect our match officials and the game.

“We are currently exploring all our options and will take whatever steps we believe are necessary to defend them.”

Warriors head coach Andrew Webster. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors only conceded two penalties more than the Panthers in the loss, but gave away four ruck infringements to one and had two players sin-binned in the second half of the contest.

In his assessment of the officiating, Paris wrote: “Are you kidding me? How biased are the @NRL bunker and referees against the @NZWarriors? Have they got money on them to lose? It’s like we are permanently against 14 on the field and they want us to play with 12.”

In response to a fan who expressed similar sentiments, he added: “It’s absolutely outrageous and so incredibly frustrating. Imagine how the team feel - three games in 11 days and then this rubbish. Cheating of the highest order.”

Paris, in a Tweet today, said: “A bit of interest in my support for the mighty @NZWarriors. Just to clear things up - I do not think the @NRL referees are cheating. They come to work every day to do their best job for the game. My comments were made in the heat of the moment as a passionate fan.

“However, I do believe that there is unconscious bias happening every week against the Warriors & it needs to be addressed. All we want is consistency, but we are not getting it. Take opinions out of it & analyse the video footage from past games & compare our decisions vs other teams. I think it will find that we are being disadvantaged - then we can work out why & take steps to fix it.

“We will always back our team.”