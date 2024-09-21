“I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone at Meyer Shank Racing over the off season, with the goal of hitting the ground running at the first race of the season in [St Petersburg].”

Armstrong finished 14th in the standings this season with 298 points, improving from 20th in his rookie campaign.

“This year, I got closer to where I want to be performance-wise, including oval racing for the first time, and I’m looking forward to continuing to push up the order with Meyer Shank Racing. We want to be at the front, fighting for wins, and I believe we have the recipe to do it.”

Meyer Shank Racing ran four drivers in Indycar this season. Rosenqvist raced a full schedule in No 60, while New Zealand-raised driver Tom Blomqvist drove the first six races of the season in the No 66 car before being replaced by American David Malukas. Brazilian Helio Castroneves also raced the No 66 for two races, while entered the Indy 500 as a third entry for the team, racing No 06.

Armstrong said he would be maintaining his core engineering group to give him momentum as he joins Meyer Shank, with the team announcing a new engineering alliance with Chip Ganassi Racing last month.

The move comes as IndyCar is set to bring in a new charter system which will limit owners to three cars per team. In 2024, Armstrong was one of five cars in the Chip Ganassi Racing stable, alongside fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon, series winner Alex Palou, and rookie duo Linus Lundqvist and Kyffin Simpson - the former winning Rookie of the Year honours for 2024.

“We’re very excited to welcome Marcus on board,” team principal Mike Shank said. “He’s really shown a lot of growth and consistency in his first two years in Indycar, which is really difficult to do.

“This series is probably one of the most competitive series out there and he has proven himself to be a real contender. We are going to do everything we can to give him the car and the tools to produce results next year.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.