While the Brisbane Broncos’ decision to rest their State of Origin stars came back to haunt them, Warriors coach Andrew Webster’s decision to play his turned out to be a masterstroke in Saturday’s 32-16 victory.
Having not had any State of Origin representatives for seven years, the 2024 NRL season has seen two Warriors players win selection for their state.
Even though he’s yet to play a minute for New South Wales, Mitch Barnett has been involved in both of Michael Maguire’s Blues camps, while Kurt Capewell made his Origin return for Billy Slater’s Queensland in last week’s second match.