Johnson is one of the Warriors’ greatest players in history, featuring in many of the club’s most memorable moments and hair-raising victories.

However, with the veteran now injured for at least four weeks and given the Warriors’ precarious position on the ladder, they do not have the time to wait for the combination with Martin to grow once Johnson comes back.

The Warriors sit 13th with seven wins, a draw and eight losses, but are just three points adrift of the Bulldogs in fifth - their next opponents. Ten teams are separated by just 10 points, making 2024 one of the most competitive NRL seasons in history.

With 10 regular season rounds to play, there is very little margin for error. Johnson’s pairing with Martin has looked disjointed and lacked accuracy, with the former struggling to find rhythm and consistency amid frequent disruptions.

Quite simply, they need to win games and Martin’s pairing with Chanel Harris-Tavita is doing the job. They were outstanding against the Broncos, especially in tandem with Dylan Walker.

Martin’s temperament is something to be admired. My goal in life is to spend one day as relaxed as Martin seems to be all the time. Nothing fazes him, with the half even saying he felt “no pressure” heading into the Broncos game.

His partnership with Harris-Tavita is blossoming, with Martin telling The Big League Podcast their co-operation on attack is derived from their work off the ball.

“A lot of that comes on the back of our defence. Forcing turnovers, us capitalising on the errors. The more you get to play with each other and suss out each other’s combinations it just gets a lot better.

“There’s so many reps you can do at training but until you get on the field and get a feel for the game it changes a little bit. It’s good having a left-foot kicker. Chanel can kick to the left corner, I can kick to the right corner and then it just flows from there.”

Te Maire Martin and Shaun Johnson at Warriors training. Photo / Photosport

Martin’s combination with Walker is also thriving, with the Tokoroa local and keen fisherman saying their friendship off the field is helping their in-game communication.

“A lot of the plays, sometimes I’m calling them as he’s catching it and we’re just playing what’s in front. Walks is really good at being able to change something on the run – his organising with the middles and leg speed around the middle.”

So why do they look so much more assured without one of the club’s most iconic players? Well, the truth is Johnson has barely trained this year due to his Achilles injury, which has flared up once again.

In practice during the week, the Warriors have been running Martin at halfback, with Johnson only slotting in on gameday.

The result has been inconsistent and underwhelming performances. But when Martin actually gets to play in the No 7 jersey, the team look more organised and cohesive.

If Johnson were healthy, coach Andrew Webster would without doubt pursue tinkering with the Martin partnership. But by the time Johnson comes back, the Warriors will be in the thick of the fight for a finals spot and will not be able to afford gambling on a strategy which so far has not delivered.

Four games with Martin at No 7 and four wins. I can no longer argue with that. Should the recipe continue to reap success over the next three to four weeks, Martin and Harris-Tavita should be the Warriors’ halves pairing for the remainder of the season.