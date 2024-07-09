The Warriors and Raiders will do battle in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport

Warriors and Raiders fans, prepare to take Sin City by storm.

The NRL have confirmed that the Warriors will face the Canberra Raiders when the NRL 2025 season kicks off in Las Vegas, after it was earlier revealed they would be making the trip by the Herald.

Those making the trip to Vegas will be treated to NRL, Super League and international test rugby league, with all three planned to come together for a historic four-game schedule at Allegiant Stadium on March 1, 2025.

This world-first aims to showcase the global appeal of rugby league and attract American sports fans and will feature eight teams from the Super League and the NRL, as well as an international women’s Test match.

Not only will the games be a treat for the fans in attendance, but they will also be broadcast live to a global audience across multiple markets and time zones.