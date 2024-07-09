Advertisement
NRL Vegas: Warriors confirmed to play against Canberra Raiders to open 2025 season in Las Vegas

Will Toogood
By
3 mins to read
The Warriors and Raiders will do battle in Las Vegas. Photo / Photosport

Warriors and Raiders fans, prepare to take Sin City by storm.

The NRL have confirmed that the Warriors will face the Canberra Raiders when the NRL 2025 season kicks off in Las Vegas, after it was earlier revealed they would be making the trip by the Herald.

Those making the trip to Vegas will be treated to NRL, Super League and international test rugby league, with all three planned to come together for a historic four-game schedule at Allegiant Stadium on March 1, 2025.

This world-first aims to showcase the global appeal of rugby league and attract American sports fans and will feature eight teams from the Super League and the NRL, as well as an international women’s Test match.

Not only will the games be a treat for the fans in attendance, but they will also be broadcast live to a global audience across multiple markets and time zones.

The NRL CEO, Andrew Abdo, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event and thanked the participating teams and partners for their support.

He encouraged fans to plan early and take advantage of the opportunity to experience the Las Vegas festival.

Warriors CEO Cameron George hailed inclusion in the NRL’s Las Vegas round next year as one of the most exciting and significant ventures in the club’s history.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be involved in an event that will provide our club, members and fans with an unbelievable experience,” said George.

“It was amazing seeing the impact this year’s event had as the NRL took premiership games outside Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

“We’re so proud to be New Zealand’s only club in the competition and, as such, we will be doing all we can to add another dimension to the occasion next year.”

The matches will be played just nine days before the 30th anniversary of the Warriors’ debut in the Australian competition on March 10, 1995.

It’s a timely move for the Auckland club. It means they can capitalise on their current popularity, shown by the run of sellout crowds this season. It’s also seen as good timing – in the second edition of the five-year Las Vegas deal – when interest from both potential travelling fans and curious American residents will still be high.

Who is playing at Rugby League Las Vegas Festival 2025?

  • Super League – Wigan v Warrington, 10.30am NZT
  • NRL – Canberra Raiders v New Zealand Warriors, 1pm NZT
  • Test Match - Australian Jillaroos vs England Lionesses, 3pm NZT
  • NRL – Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, 5.30pm NZT


