By RNZ

All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga has revealed he turned down an NRL contract offer six years ago in a face-to-face meeting with then-Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

Mo’unga, who has professed to a soft spot for rugby league, is in Brisbane helping the New South Wales Blues prepare for the third and deciding State of Origin match on Wednesday night.

Mo’unga told the Sydney Morning Herald he had been invited for “a bit of personal development” after playing at fullback in a practice game against the NSW side.

Mo’unga’s older brothers both played rugby league and the 30-year-old had been tempted to play the 13-man code at school level.