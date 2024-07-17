Go Media Stadium has been sold out for every game of 2024 - so far. Photo / Photosport

Go Media Stadium has been sold out for every game of 2024 - so far. Photo / Photosport

With just three regular season home games left in 2024, the Warriors stand on the precipice of an achievement yet to be seen in the NRL.

After the success of 2023, where the club returned to the top eight for the first time in five years, the Warriors are yet to play a home game that has not been sold out.

Even if on-field results haven’t backed up the success of last season, fans are still turning out in their droves.

From round one against the Cronulla Sharks, to round 17′s win over the Brisbane Broncos, every available seat at Go Media Stadium has been filled.

And with clashes against the Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs still to come, it’s looking likelier and likelier that record will continue.