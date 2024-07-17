Advertisement
The Big League Podcast: Warriors chief executive Cameron George on club’s quest for 2024 season sell-out

Go Media Stadium has been sold out for every game of 2024 - so far. Photo / Photosport

With just three regular season home games left in 2024, the Warriors stand on the precipice of an achievement yet to be seen in the NRL.

After the success of 2023, where the club returned to the top eight for the first time in five years, the Warriors are yet to play a home game that has not been sold out.

Even if on-field results haven’t backed up the success of last season, fans are still turning out in their droves.

From round one against the Cronulla Sharks, to round 17′s win over the Brisbane Broncos, every available seat at Go Media Stadium has been filled.

And with clashes against the Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and Canterbury Bulldogs still to come, it’s looking likelier and likelier that record will continue.

Speaking to the Big League Podcast, Warriors chief executive Cameron George emphasised what it would mean to achieve a full-season sellout, but makes it clear the club won’t rest on its laurels.

“It’s very hard to do, for various reasons,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve seen a club or heard of a club that’s done that.

“If we can achieve that, it’ll be an absolutely major milestone for the club, and for the game.

“We really hope that our fans can fill up the stadium for the last three home games, and with that we can create some cool history.

“But we still need to perform on the field for that to happen. We’re not for one minute thinking it’s just going to happen, we need to be better as a footy team and as a club across the board, and keep getting better and better, and exciting our fans to come along.”

George also asserted there will be no efforts made to increase the capacity at Go Media Stadium despite the increased demand.

“I’m not interested in putting in extra seating. I don’t believe it’s going to create the experience I want to have for our fanbase.

“[There’s] 26,500 seats. Buy a membership, or get in early and buy your tickets for the rest of the season.

“That’s what we have, everyone sitting in their seats will have a hell of a time.”



